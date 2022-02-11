The Hoosier Daily: February 11th
Seen on The Hoosier
Former Indiana star Romeo Langford traded to Spurs from Celtics
Hoosiers' five suspended players 'available to play' vs Michigan State
IU forward Mackenzie Holmes getting closer to return
Jackson-Davis named to Naismith Trophy Player of the Year midseason team
Rivals Rankings Week: Updated class of 2023 Rivals150
Updated Rivals150: Indiana's 2023 class
Big Ten Spotlight: Grading the 2022 class
Indiana wins on the road at Illinois in dominating fashion
Tweets of the Day
Headlines
Hoosiers Set for Two Big Duals this Weekend - IU Athletics
Jackson-Davis Named to Midseason Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Team - IU Athletics
Davis Named Big Ten Golfer of the Week - IU Athletics
Three Meet Split On The Docket For IUTF -- IU Athletics
Ali Patberg Named Finalist For Senior CLASS Award -- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day. Here is the regular weekly line-up.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) USBWA Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports and Bob Kravitz of the Athletic teams with HOF writer Rick Bozich from WDRB.com.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) and voice of the Pacers Chris Denari .
FRIDAY: Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB, Zach Osterman from the Indy Star
You can now watch the show on YouTube
