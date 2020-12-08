 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 8th
The Hoosier Daily: December 8th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Indiana continues to silence doubters

Haydon Whitehead, Micah McFadden earn Big Ten weekly honors

Big Ten Blitz: A look around the Big Ten Conference

Early Look: Getting to know Purdue

IU's Trayce Jackson-Davis named Big Ten Player of the Week

WATCH: Tom Allen, coordinators talk Wisconsin win, Purdue

Trio of Hoosiers selected as semifinalists for national awards

Inside The Numbers: Indiana backcourt

Archie Miller Radio Show

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU football's Jack Tuttle isn't your average backup QB, impresses with toughness-- Indy Star

HOOSIERS RECEIVE A SMORGASBORD OF BIG TEN, NATIONAL HONORS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Allen on viral clip: “It brought a little tear to my eye” -- Crimson Quarry

IU gearing for Bucket game against Purdue-- The Herald Bulletin

IUMS Announces Team Captains for 2020-21-- IU Athletics

Media Monday: Purdue-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.


----

{{ article.author_name }}