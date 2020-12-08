TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 8th

The Hoosier Daily: December 8th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Indiana continues to silence doubters
Haydon Whitehead, Micah McFadden earn Big Ten weekly honors
Big Ten Blitz: A look around the Big Ten Conference
Early Look: Getting to know Purdue
IU's Trayce Jackson-Davis named Big Ten Player of the Week
WATCH: Tom Allen, coordinators talk Wisconsin win, Purdue
Trio of Hoosiers selected as semifinalists for national awards
Inside The Numbers: Indiana backcourt
Tweets of the Day
🚨 TIME CHANGE 🚨#iubb will now face Florida State Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Jyd8fOIZta— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 7, 2020
💪💪💪 @mcfadden_micah pic.twitter.com/NAKylBXlMc— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 7, 2020
Congratulations, Haydon! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/j41fBdU3Cg— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 7, 2020
22-straight weeks ranked in the @AP_Top25 ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/ATJA2QgWQ1— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) December 7, 2020
✓ Career-high 31 points— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 7, 2020
✓ Averaged 20.0 points and 5.7 boards
✓ @MauiInv All-Tournament Team@TrayceJackson is the Big Ten Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/KR7yNY1PO9
"We make a play, we don't blink. They make a play, we don't blink." pic.twitter.com/plBOnKYE3g— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 8, 2020
#IUFB's @Ty_Fry3 one of 11 semifinalists for the @biletnikoffawrd!#OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/L56kKraXns— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 7, 2020
Practice excellence every day. pic.twitter.com/DAEgVIJDD8— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) December 7, 2020
Headlines
IU football's Jack Tuttle isn't your average backup QB, impresses with toughness-- Indy Star
HOOSIERS RECEIVE A SMORGASBORD OF BIG TEN, NATIONAL HONORS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Allen on viral clip: “It brought a little tear to my eye” -- Crimson Quarry
IU gearing for Bucket game against Purdue-- The Herald Bulletin
IUMS Announces Team Captains for 2020-21-- IU Athletics
Media Monday: Purdue-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
