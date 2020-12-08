TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 8th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

🚨 TIME CHANGE 🚨 #iubb will now face Florida State Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Jyd8fOIZta

✓ Career-high 31 points ✓ Averaged 20.0 points and 5.7 boards ✓ @MauiInv All-Tournament Team @TrayceJackson is the Big Ten Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/KR7yNY1PO9

"We make a play, we don't blink. They make a play, we don't blink." pic.twitter.com/plBOnKYE3g

Allen on viral clip: “It brought a little tear to my eye” -- Crimson Quarry

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

