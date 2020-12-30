TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 30th

The Hoosier Daily: December 30th
Younger players thriving with extra reps during bowl practice
Rising Tampa DE Mario Eugenio pinpoints early suitors
Wommack prepares for his final week with the Hoosiers
Five storylines to watch at the Outback Bowl
Hoosiers use Gator Bowl loss to fuel fire for Outback Bowl
Kiffin speaks about challenges of playing Indiana in Outback Bowl
Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 16 Around the NFL
And the winner is... 🥁🥁@IndianaFootball's @CoachAllenIU is your Coach of the Year, as voted on by CFB on FOX fans 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QLE8n05zeu— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 29, 2020
Relentless effort is what it takes. #FINISH pic.twitter.com/IYD7PiFFMr— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) December 29, 2020
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) December 30, 2020
🏀 @VicOladipo (#Pacers): 24 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts
🏀 @OAnunoby (#Raptors): 20 pts (7-11 FG), 6 rebs, 5 stls
🏀 @nolimittb31 (#Wizards): 13 pts, 6 rebs, 2 blks
🏀 @JordanHulls1 (@MHP_RIESEN 🇩🇪): 16 pts, 5 rebs, 3 asts
You ready for us, @OutbackBowl? 🌴😎 pic.twitter.com/Lrhr7IbIAJ— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 29, 2020
the VO show is live 🤩#AlwaysGame | @VicOladipo pic.twitter.com/tCKd5jfVo5— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 30, 2020
Trey Galloway: ‘Didn't come in and think I was going to get playing time. I was going to work hard no matter what... I was going to listen to the upperclassmen, it was going to fall right in line.’— Alec Lasley (@allasley) December 29, 2020
How’d it translate? Third among Big Ten freshmen at 22.8 minutes per game. #iubb
2020 Swammy Awards: African Male Swimmer of the Year – Mohamed Samy https://t.co/1iU0LByfSP— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) December 29, 2020
#iubase ⚪️🔴⚾️ https://t.co/l8NAekqs0D— iubase.com (@iubase17) December 30, 2020
Armaan Franklin's sophomore breakout makes him one of IU basketball's leading men-- Indy Star
Gator Bowl loss last year a learning moment for IU football: 'I don’t want us to ever forget-- Indy Star
HARD WORK BRINGS IU’S WILBANKS FULL CIRCLE-- Hoosier Sports Report
Crider glad he ended up at IU after all-- Crimson Quarry
IU RB Scott eager for first career bowl game-- The Herald Bulletin
The Wat Shot: ‘I still have dreams about that (Indiana-Kentucky) game’-- The Athletic: Indiana
IU men’s basketball looks for first Big Ten win against Penn State-- Indiana Daily Student
How Ty ‘Jump Ball’ Fryfogle has developed into one of the country’s best receivers-- The Hoosier Network
NOTES: Hoosiers Play Host to Penn State on Wednesday-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well. Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) from the Athletic joins the show.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
