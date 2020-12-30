TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 30th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

And the winner is... 🥁🥁 @IndianaFootball 's @CoachAllenIU is your Coach of the Year, as voted on by CFB on FOX fans 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QLE8n05zeu

Relentless effort is what it takes. #FINISH pic.twitter.com/IYD7PiFFMr

You ready for us, @OutbackBowl ? 🌴😎 pic.twitter.com/Lrhr7IbIAJ

the VO show is live 🤩 #AlwaysGame | @VicOladipo pic.twitter.com/tCKd5jfVo5

Trey Galloway: ‘Didn't come in and think I was going to get playing time. I was going to work hard no matter what... I was going to listen to the upperclassmen, it was going to fall right in line.’ How’d it translate? Third among Big Ten freshmen at 22.8 minutes per game. #iubb

2020 Swammy Awards: African Male Swimmer of the Year – Mohamed Samy https://t.co/1iU0LByfSP

Armaan Franklin's sophomore breakout makes him one of IU basketball's leading men-- Indy Star

Gator Bowl loss last year a learning moment for IU football: 'I don’t want us to ever forget-- Indy Star

HARD WORK BRINGS IU’S WILBANKS FULL CIRCLE-- Hoosier Sports Report

Crider glad he ended up at IU after all-- Crimson Quarry

IU RB Scott eager for first career bowl game-- The Herald Bulletin

The Wat Shot: ‘I still have dreams about that (Indiana-Kentucky) game’-- The Athletic: Indiana

IU men’s basketball looks for first Big Ten win against Penn State-- Indiana Daily Student

How Ty ‘Jump Ball’ Fryfogle has developed into one of the country’s best receivers-- The Hoosier Network

NOTES: Hoosiers Play Host to Penn State on Wednesday-- IU Athletics