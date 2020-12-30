 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 30th
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-30 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 30th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Headlines

Armaan Franklin's sophomore breakout makes him one of IU basketball's leading men-- Indy Star

Gator Bowl loss last year a learning moment for IU football: 'I don’t want us to ever forget-- Indy Star

HARD WORK BRINGS IU’S WILBANKS FULL CIRCLE-- Hoosier Sports Report

Crider glad he ended up at IU after all-- Crimson Quarry

IU RB Scott eager for first career bowl game-- The Herald Bulletin

The Wat Shot: ‘I still have dreams about that (Indiana-Kentucky) game’-- The Athletic: Indiana

IU men’s basketball looks for first Big Ten win against Penn State-- Indiana Daily Student

How Ty ‘Jump Ball’ Fryfogle has developed into one of the country’s best receivers-- The Hoosier Network

NOTES: Hoosiers Play Host to Penn State on Wednesday-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well. Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) from the Athletic joins the show.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

{{ article.author_name }}