{{ timeAgo('2019-12-22 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 22

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana hangs on in Indy, thanks to a career day from Armaan Franklin

Newcomers carry Indiana to victory over Notre Dame

Baumgart: Hoosiers Hold On

Instant Reaction: Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60

WATCH: Archie Miller, Mike Brey, players react to Crossroads Classic

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: IU continues season on a razor's edge. Which side will it ultimately fall on? -- Indianapolis Star

Doyel: Home sweet home for IU basketball's Indy trio in Crossroads Classic escape -- Indianapolis Star

Franklin stars in IU's 62-60 win over Notre Dame -- Hoosier Sports Report

Hoosiers Claim Third-Straight Win at Crossroads Classic -- IU Athletics

Armaan Franklin shines in Crossroads Classic win -- Inside The Hall

Five takeaways from Indiana’s win over Notre Dame -- Inside The Hall

Armaan Franklin, other Indy natives win a thriller over Notre Dame -- The Hoosier Network

IU men’s basketball dominates Notre Dame on the boards in Crossroads Classic win -- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: IU men’s basketball shows two different sides against Notre Dame -- Indiana Daily Student

----

{{ article.author_name }}