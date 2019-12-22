The Hoosier Daily: December 22
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana hangs on in Indy, thanks to a career day from Armaan Franklin
Newcomers carry Indiana to victory over Notre Dame
Instant Reaction: Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60
WATCH: Archie Miller, Mike Brey, players react to Crossroads Classic
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) December 21, 2019
0:15.7 2H
Franklin gets the lead back for IU. pic.twitter.com/WaFWxsN8V8
IU recruit Anthony Leal with the buzzer beater. #iubb https://t.co/tkDa3ARhpq— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 22, 2019
🎓 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/GIhUt3UseM— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 21, 2019
So Proud of these Young Men - Recruited them to a Great University - Chasing an Awesome Degree & Football Success - Job Well Done! Few Know or Understand How Hard You Have Worked and the Sacrifices You & Your Family have made - Congrats on Your Accomplishments & Best in Bowl Game https://t.co/qt34VtzVAD— Kevin Wilson (@OSUCoachKDub) December 21, 2019
Headlines
Insider: IU continues season on a razor's edge. Which side will it ultimately fall on? -- Indianapolis Star
Doyel: Home sweet home for IU basketball's Indy trio in Crossroads Classic escape -- Indianapolis Star
Franklin stars in IU's 62-60 win over Notre Dame -- Hoosier Sports Report
Hoosiers Claim Third-Straight Win at Crossroads Classic -- IU Athletics
Armaan Franklin shines in Crossroads Classic win -- Inside The Hall
Five takeaways from Indiana’s win over Notre Dame -- Inside The Hall
Armaan Franklin, other Indy natives win a thriller over Notre Dame -- The Hoosier Network
IU men’s basketball dominates Notre Dame on the boards in Crossroads Classic win -- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: IU men’s basketball shows two different sides against Notre Dame -- Indiana Daily Student
