The Hoosier Daily: December 19

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Detroit wide receiver Rashawn Williams signed with Indiana, along with 17 others, on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
Headlines

Signing day ceremony at West Washington honors a community and a man who could not be there -- Indianapolis Star

IU signing day includes practice and phone frenzy over offensive coordinator job -- Indianapolis Star

Hoosiers hope to have DeBoer for bowl -- Hoosier Sports Report

Future secure for Teri Moren, IU women -- Hoosiers Sports Report

My Two Cents: Hits and Misses are Profound on Signing Day -- Hoosier Maven

Best of the Decade: The case for Derek Drouin -- The Hoosier Network

