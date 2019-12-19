The Hoosier Daily: December 19
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Bundle: 2019 Indiana National Signing Day
Signing Day Tracker: Early Signing Period additions for Indiana
JUCO offensive tackle Luke Haggard commits to Indiana
Indiana Football 2019 Scholarship Chart
WATCH: Tom Allen reacts to Signing Day
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Hear what #IUFB's @CoachAllenIU had to say on National Signing Day.#LEO | #RockSolid pic.twitter.com/CDPCM7xldp— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 18, 2019
#IUFB's @OLCoachHiller talks National Signing Day.#LEO | #RockSolid pic.twitter.com/BxmdvGoYfK— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 18, 2019
"Our goal is for (Kalen DeBoer) to coach or offense during the bowl game."— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 18, 2019
Tom Allen said Indiana is working to make that happen. #iufb
“My phone is blowing up.”— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) December 18, 2019
Allen says a lot of people have reached out expressing interest in the OC job. #iufb
VIDEO: Congrats to @BishopDwengerHS senior @LukeWiginton on officially putting pen to paper today for @IndianaFootball! Will enroll early & head to Bloomington soon! #LEO @OLCoachHiller @BDSaintsFB @The_Saintuary pic.twitter.com/1kUWS35oZZ— Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) December 19, 2019
Indiana president Michael McRobbie has appointed a 14-member search committee for the next IU athletic director. Headed by Bill Stephan.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 18, 2019
Some other names:
Todd Yeagley
Teri Moren
Ray Looze
Anthony Thompson
Cindy Simon Skjodt#iufb #iubb
Full release: https://t.co/h37clXuFBX
My official announcement!!✍️🗣— Brady Feeney (@brady_feeney) December 18, 2019
I’m home. #LEO https://t.co/1idBzZDr2m via @YouTube
OFFICIALLY a Hoosier🔴⚪️ #LEO #RockSolid20 pic.twitter.com/I93iEKKKup— 🥶¹⁹ (@Brysonbonds19) December 18, 2019
Headlines
Signing day ceremony at West Washington honors a community and a man who could not be there -- Indianapolis Star
IU signing day includes practice and phone frenzy over offensive coordinator job -- Indianapolis Star
Hoosiers hope to have DeBoer for bowl -- Hoosier Sports Report
Future secure for Teri Moren, IU women -- Hoosiers Sports Report
My Two Cents: Hits and Misses are Profound on Signing Day -- Hoosier Maven
Best of the Decade: The case for Derek Drouin -- The Hoosier Network
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.