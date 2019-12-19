Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Hear what #IUFB 's @CoachAllenIU had to say on National Signing Day. #LEO | #RockSolid pic.twitter.com/CDPCM7xldp

"Our goal is for (Kalen DeBoer) to coach or offense during the bowl game." Tom Allen said Indiana is working to make that happen. #iufb

“My phone is blowing up.” Allen says a lot of people have reached out expressing interest in the OC job. #iufb

VIDEO: Congrats to @BishopDwengerHS senior @LukeWiginton on officially putting pen to paper today for @IndianaFootball ! Will enroll early & head to Bloomington soon! #LEO @OLCoachHiller @BDSaintsFB @The_Saintuary pic.twitter.com/1kUWS35oZZ

Indiana president Michael McRobbie has appointed a 14-member search committee for the next IU athletic director. Headed by Bill Stephan. Some other names: Todd Yeagley Teri Moren Ray Looze Anthony Thompson Cindy Simon Skjodt #iufb #iubb Full release: https://t.co/h37clXuFBX

