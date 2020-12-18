 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 18th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-18 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 18th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Who are some potential names to replace Kane Wommack?

Tom Allen named Big Ten Coach of the Year

Charles Campbell leads IU as three special teamers earn All-Big Ten Honors

Archie Miller comments on addition of Parker Stewart

Logan Duncomb's game growing during fast start to senior year

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

No. 15 Indiana outmatched by Tennessee's size in 66-58 loss-- Indy Star

U’S TOM ALLEN WINS BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR-- Hoosier Sports Report

OPINION: Perimeter shooting continues to be an early season kryptonite for IU women’s basketball-- Indiana Daily Student

After baseball, Johnson making mark on canvas-- IU Athletics

IU Athletics' Angel Tree Holiday Tradition Continues-- IU Athletics

Campbell Named Second-Team All-B1G, Hoosiers Set Mark with Sixteen Total Honorees-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}