TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 18th

The Hoosier Daily: December 18th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Who are some potential names to replace Kane Wommack?
Tom Allen named Big Ten Coach of the Year
Charles Campbell leads IU as three special teamers earn All-Big Ten Honors
Archie Miller comments on addition of Parker Stewart
Logan Duncomb's game growing during fast start to senior year
Tweets of the Day
Congratulations to #IUFB’s @CoachAllenIU for being named the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year and the Dave McClain Coach of the Year.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 17, 2020
He joins Bill Mallory (1986 and 1987) as the only Indiana head coaches to earn #B1G Coach of the Year honors. pic.twitter.com/vhKhxONSvf
🗓 B1G UPDATES ↴ pic.twitter.com/uV82ER4lzi— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 17, 2020
December 18, 2020
Who did @CoachAllenIU think of first upon learning both the media and the coaches named him Coach of the Year?— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) December 17, 2020
"My dad." Here's why.
Watch @BTNDaveRevsine's full interview with the @IndianaFootball coach: https://t.co/BSQ60L1UT6 pic.twitter.com/4lwqAEoedo
#ATLUTD selects @_andrewgutman_ with No. 1 pick in Re-Entry Drafthttps://t.co/hph1YRS6hl— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) December 17, 2020
Kiandra Brown battles in the paint and records her first bucket for @IndianaWBB.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) December 17, 2020
Hoosiers hanging tough with Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/icaE2Lo7e5
IU offically announces signing of Parker Stewart -- from Archie: "Parker brings a lot of high level experience to our program and I think he will be a great fit with the guys we have not only as a player, but as a person. He is a proven shooter and a scorer." #iubb— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) December 17, 2020
Hoosiers offer 2022 OL in Alabama. @IndianaRivals https://t.co/F7TUz51kUy— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) December 18, 2020
Headlines
No. 15 Indiana outmatched by Tennessee's size in 66-58 loss-- Indy Star
U’S TOM ALLEN WINS BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR-- Hoosier Sports Report
OPINION: Perimeter shooting continues to be an early season kryptonite for IU women’s basketball-- Indiana Daily Student
After baseball, Johnson making mark on canvas-- IU Athletics
IU Athletics' Angel Tree Holiday Tradition Continues-- IU Athletics
Campbell Named Second-Team All-B1G, Hoosiers Set Mark with Sixteen Total Honorees-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.