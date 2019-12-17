Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana athletic director Fred Glass will retire at the end of the academic year, IU Athletics announces via press release. #iufb #iubb

New podcast - recapping the Glass era, and also talking #iubb : https://t.co/z8Pwr5wlHs

SP+ BOWL PICKS * GUHHHH, I hate these lines so much. So much “favorite -3.5 or -7.5” b.s., and the only space between SP+ and the line involves teams I don’t think SP+ has as good a read on. * GOOD LUCK IN YOUR BOWL POOLS, FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/mAE5f6FRfn

From green to clean... @ISSpecialties comes through as always!! The @taxslayerbowl patch adds a nice touch 🐊 ! pic.twitter.com/TOofoTOCAy

Fred Glass said he’s retiring from Indiana and athletic directing but not generally. Also discussed: - Where he believes IU Athletics should always stand - Moments/challenges during his tenure - More....at https://t.co/UJ0b71Uzqh #iufb #iubb https://t.co/EB8Zwus55r

Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon will have hip surgery and miss the remainder of the season, school announced. Will be interesting to see whether he looks at grad transfer or stays at Iowa next season.

Insider: Fred Glass leaves IU with strong legacy, one big job left unfinished -- Indianapolis Star

Best of the Decade: The case for Tevin Coleman -- The Hoosier Network

IU's Glass to retire as AD -- Hoosier Sports Report

My Two Cents: Glass Can Walk Out the Door With Head Held High -- Hoosier Maven

Hendershot keeps building a rapport with Ramsey -- Indianapolis Star

Fred Glass offers opinion on state of men’s basketball in wake of retirement announcement -- Inside The Hall