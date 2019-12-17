News More News
The Hoosier Daily: December 17

Taylor Lehman
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

IU athletic director Fred Glass announces retirement

Fred Glass leaves behind a foundation rebuilt after collapse

TheHoosier Breakdown: NET Ranks

Radio Show: Archie Miller recaps road trip, Nebraska

WATCH: Fred Glass discusses his retirement announcement

Tweets of the Day

Insider: Fred Glass leaves IU with strong legacy, one big job left unfinished -- Indianapolis Star

Best of the Decade: The case for Tevin Coleman -- The Hoosier Network

IU's Glass to retire as AD -- Hoosier Sports Report

My Two Cents: Glass Can Walk Out the Door With Head Held High -- Hoosier Maven

Hendershot keeps building a rapport with Ramsey -- Indianapolis Star

Fred Glass offers opinion on state of men’s basketball in wake of retirement announcement -- Inside The Hall

{{ article.author_name }}