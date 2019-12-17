The Hoosier Daily: December 17
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
IU athletic director Fred Glass announces retirement
Fred Glass leaves behind a foundation rebuilt after collapse
TheHoosier Breakdown: NET Ranks
Radio Show: Archie Miller recaps road trip, Nebraska
WATCH: Fred Glass discusses his retirement announcement
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Indiana athletic director Fred Glass will retire at the end of the academic year, IU Athletics announces via press release. #iufb #iubb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 16, 2019
New podcast - recapping the Glass era, and also talking #iubb: https://t.co/z8Pwr5wlHs— CrimsonCast (@CrimsonCast) December 16, 2019
SP+ BOWL PICKS— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 16, 2019
* GUHHHH, I hate these lines so much. So much “favorite -3.5 or -7.5” b.s., and the only space between SP+ and the line involves teams I don’t think SP+ has as good a read on.
* GOOD LUCK IN YOUR BOWL POOLS, FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/mAE5f6FRfn
From green to clean...@ISSpecialties comes through as always!! The @taxslayerbowl patch adds a nice touch 🐊 ! pic.twitter.com/TOofoTOCAy— Indiana Equipment (@IUFBEquipment) December 16, 2019
Fred Glass said he’s retiring from Indiana and athletic directing but not generally.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 16, 2019
Also discussed:
- Where he believes IU Athletics should always stand
- Moments/challenges during his tenure
- More....at https://t.co/UJ0b71Uzqh#iufb #iubb https://t.co/EB8Zwus55r
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon will have hip surgery and miss the remainder of the season, school announced. Will be interesting to see whether he looks at grad transfer or stays at Iowa next season.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 16, 2019
Headlines
Insider: Fred Glass leaves IU with strong legacy, one big job left unfinished -- Indianapolis Star
Best of the Decade: The case for Tevin Coleman -- The Hoosier Network
IU's Glass to retire as AD -- Hoosier Sports Report
My Two Cents: Glass Can Walk Out the Door With Head Held High -- Hoosier Maven
Hendershot keeps building a rapport with Ramsey -- Indianapolis Star
Fred Glass offers opinion on state of men’s basketball in wake of retirement announcement -- Inside The Hall
----
