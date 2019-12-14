News More News
The Hoosier Daily: December 14

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Hoosier Intel: Visitors for final weekend before Early Signing Period

Indiana has more questions than answers on defense after overtime win

Trayce Jackson-Davis’ second-half surge pushes Indiana past Nebraska

Video Instant Reaction: Indiana 96, Nebraska 90

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to overtime win over Nebraska

Instant Reaction: Indiana 96, Nebraska 90

B1G Power Rankings: December 13

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Problems persist, and Hoosiers must fix them or risk missing NCAA tournament again -- Indianapolis Star

Hoosiers squeak by Nebraska in OT -- Hoosier Sports Report

Trayce Jackson-Davis, IU's interior play shines again in overtime victory over Nebraska -- Indiana Daily Student

IU men’s basketball holds on to defeat Nebraska in overtime -- Indiana Daily Student

IU-Nebraska Postgame Show: Defense Wilts (Again) but Trayce Rescues Indiana From Potential Disaster -- Assembly Call

Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Nebraska -- Inside The Hall

