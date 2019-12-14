The Hoosier Daily: December 14
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Hoosier Intel: Visitors for final weekend before Early Signing Period
Indiana has more questions than answers on defense after overtime win
Trayce Jackson-Davis’ second-half surge pushes Indiana past Nebraska
Video Instant Reaction: Indiana 96, Nebraska 90
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to overtime win over Nebraska
Instant Reaction: Indiana 96, Nebraska 90
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Archie Miller said Devonte Green told him his Achilles was bothering him after he limped off the court tonight. He didn't return to the game. #iubb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 14, 2019
Final box score of Indiana’s overtime win over Nebraska #iubb pic.twitter.com/dXhy7x2WEp— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 14, 2019
Q: "On the defensive end of the floor, how satisfied are you with that facet of the game?"— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) December 14, 2019
A: "Not at all."
Junior Forward Justin Smith was not happy with Indiana's defensive effort tonight in their 96-90 overtime win against Nebraska. #iubb pic.twitter.com/MQZWpKH5RL
"We were five steps too slow."— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) December 14, 2019
Coach Archie Miller will need to focus on improving Indiana's defense, especially at the guard position, in the next week before they take on Notre Dame on Dec. 21st in Indianapolis. #iubb pic.twitter.com/9Ac90BTWLS
Thanks @CoachAllenIU for coming to the Intramural Flag Football Championship game! #LEO #grit #IUFB pic.twitter.com/wYTLV8TP6e— IU RecSports (@IURecSports) December 13, 2019
The Indiana QBs got it DONE this season pic.twitter.com/GpbMPq9tQK— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 14, 2019
Headlines
Problems persist, and Hoosiers must fix them or risk missing NCAA tournament again -- Indianapolis Star
Hoosiers squeak by Nebraska in OT -- Hoosier Sports Report
Trayce Jackson-Davis, IU's interior play shines again in overtime victory over Nebraska -- Indiana Daily Student
IU men’s basketball holds on to defeat Nebraska in overtime -- Indiana Daily Student
IU-Nebraska Postgame Show: Defense Wilts (Again) but Trayce Rescues Indiana From Potential Disaster -- Assembly Call
Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Nebraska -- Inside The Hall
