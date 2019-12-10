News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-10 08:10:45 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 10

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Four-star defensive end Jason Harris made an official visit to Indiana last weekend.
Four-star defensive end Jason Harris made an official visit to Indiana last weekend.

Seen on TheHoosier

Jason Harris discusses his official visit to Indiana

Indiana Pros: Week 14

Updated 2019 Indiana football scholarship chart

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

New details on Tom Allen's seven-year deal -- Hoosier Sports Network

Podcast: Going down to the Gator Bowl -- Hoosier Sports Network

OPINION: What to make of IU football's bowl game opponent -- Indiana Daily Student

Listen: UConn’s Dan Hurley Discusses Huskies and Their Matchup with Indiana -- The Daily Hoosier

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}