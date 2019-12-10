The Hoosier Daily: December 10
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
#iubb opens as a 2.5-point favorite vs. UConn, o/u 143. Pomeroy puts it at 3 and gives the Hoosiers a 59% chance of victory.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) December 9, 2019
STARVING FOR GR8TNESS!⚪️🔴#B1GFootball #Bloomington #Hoosiers #LEO pic.twitter.com/JbDCtPZGHm— Jason Harris (@JSH8_8) December 9, 2019
Remember, remember the 10th of December.— Homefield (@HomefieldApparl) December 10, 2019
8 years ago today, @Cwat205 sunk a 3 as the buzzer sounded to put away the Wildcats and forever be memorialized in IUBB lore. We decided to make two tees, partnering with Christian himself, to celebrate.
SHOP: https://t.co/l6x0RxFM1T pic.twitter.com/WKl89TfSUe
Headlines
New details on Tom Allen's seven-year deal -- Hoosier Sports Network
Podcast: Going down to the Gator Bowl -- Hoosier Sports Network
OPINION: What to make of IU football's bowl game opponent -- Indiana Daily Student
Listen: UConn’s Dan Hurley Discusses Huskies and Their Matchup with Indiana -- The Daily Hoosier
