The Hoosier Daily: August 3rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
IU releases updated 2021-22 basketball roster
Big Ten Week: Top NFL Draft Prospects
Tom Allen: 'I want guys who believe we have the ability to win the Big Ten'
Comparing top 2022 prospects to college, NFL stars: Nos. 41-50
ISB 8/2/2021: Joined by Bob Kravitz, Rick Bozich, & Zach Osterman
Gabbi Jenkins Joins Hoosiers as Volunteer Assistant Coach -- IU Athletics
Indiana Basketball Announces Graduate Managers for 2021-22 -- IU Athletics
Barner Named Scholar-Athlete of the Month for August -- IU Athletics
Clancy Cruises to Scratch Cup Individual Title -- IU Athletics
Hoosiers enjoying another strong Olympics -- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
