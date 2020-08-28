 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 28th
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-28 03:00:00 -0500') }}

The Hoosier Daily: August 28th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff
@jimmy_sutton3

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

WATCH: IU target Omar Cooper season opener highlights

IU Recruiting: Ranking position needs in 2022 class

IU basketball's reunion between Kenya Hunter, Archie Miller 'great fit, great hire'-- Indy Star

IU ADDS NAME, IMAGE, AND LIKENESS TASK FORCE-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU Campus Recreational Sports overhauls safety procedures due to coronavirus pandemic-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Track & Field Announces Returnees and Two Graduate Transfers-- IU Athletics

{{ article.author_name }}