TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 28th

The Hoosier Daily: August 28th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
WATCH: IU target Omar Cooper season opener highlights
Tweets of the Day
“The only thing necessary for the Triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” - Edmund Burke - It’s time for good men and women to rise up and Triumph over the evil that we are seeing in our country. We need God’s Love, Wisdom & Forgiveness!!! #LEO— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) August 27, 2020
🪓 Only getting better. pic.twitter.com/WXoy2kmW6e— Tiawan Mullen (@Mullen_7era) August 27, 2020
WKU AD Todd Stewart said he and IU AD Scott Dolson talked again since the WKU-IU FB was canceled. He expects an announcement soon. Sounds like game will be added to end of series, which includes game in Bowling Green in 2021 and Bloomington in 2022. #iufb.— rickbozich (@rickbozich) August 27, 2020
He recruits. He scouts. He develops talent. He'll even jump on the court, if necessary. Here's what can be expected from Kenya Hunter for #iubb. https://t.co/U3rcByKWpw— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) August 27, 2020
If 2020 were a basketball game. pic.twitter.com/SCSrmXaSi5— Martha the Mop Lady (@TheMopLady) August 27, 2020
Headlines
IU basketball's reunion between Kenya Hunter, Archie Miller 'great fit, great hire'-- Indy Star
IU ADDS NAME, IMAGE, AND LIKENESS TASK FORCE-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU Campus Recreational Sports overhauls safety procedures due to coronavirus pandemic-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Track & Field Announces Returnees and Two Graduate Transfers-- IU Athletics
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.