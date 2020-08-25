TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 25th

The Hoosier Daily: August 25th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared
Indiana basketball unveils jersey numbers for 2020-21 season
Several IU targets on Rivals250 Class of 2022 List
Tweets of the Day
𝙉𝙚𝙬 year. 𝙉𝙚𝙬 roster. pic.twitter.com/22Yn4wQMm5— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 24, 2020
The long-suspected TJD switch to No. 23, to give Lander No. 4, goes through. Anthony Leal gets his coveted No. 3. #iubb https://t.co/RP6DRbons9— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 24, 2020
Happy first day of class, @IUBloomington! pic.twitter.com/JIJRUNiTEL— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) August 24, 2020
💪💪💪 @nick_west15 #ProIU https://t.co/kFu3TE9IN9— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 23, 2020
Indiana received 19 votes in the AP Poll, which would have them slotted at No. 35 in the rankings. #iufb— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) August 24, 2020
I'm told Kevin Warren is doing a conference call today with more than 100 Big Ten athletes, coaches and administrators. This is a chance for dialog, but it's not changing the league's decision.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 24, 2020
Headlines
OPINION: Indianapolis 500 revitalizes Indiana when it needed it most-- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: The Big Ten fan’s back-to-school essentials-- Indiana Daily Student
IU football receives votes in preseason AP poll before postponed season-- Indiana Daily Student
‘Success is not created from coincidence’: Former IU men’s soccer player Eriq Zavaleta leans on Hoosier roots-- The Hoosier Network
