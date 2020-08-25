 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 25th
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-25 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: August 25th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff
@jimmy_sutton3

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

Indiana basketball unveils jersey numbers for 2020-21 season

Several IU targets on Rivals250 Class of 2022 List

In-Depth: What Kenya Hunter brings to Indiana

Headlines

OPINION: Indianapolis 500 revitalizes Indiana when it needed it most-- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: The Big Ten fan’s back-to-school essentials-- Indiana Daily Student

IU football receives votes in preseason AP poll before postponed season-- Indiana Daily Student

‘Success is not created from coincidence’: Former IU men’s soccer player Eriq Zavaleta leans on Hoosier roots-- The Hoosier Network

