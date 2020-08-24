TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 24th

The Hoosier Daily: August 24th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Sources: Indiana's Archie Miller will hire UConn's Kenya Hunter as an assistant coach.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 23, 2020
Replaces Bruiser Flint.
For IU fans, some notable names that Kenya Hunter has landed:— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 23, 2020
Greg Monroe, D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera, Isaac Copeland, Michael Hopkins and Henry Sims at Georgetown, Glynn Watson at Nebraska and Jordan Hawkins at UConn. #iubb
Archie Miller has done a very good job recruiting Indiana and building his roster with some of the elite in-state talent . The Kenya Hunter hire could push recruiting over the top with fruit-bearing connections outside of a state. #iubb https://t.co/KOBz3S7i30— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) August 23, 2020
More on the memorable rookie season of @Juwanmorgan https://t.co/ROl9HOfKQB— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 23, 2020
One of our state’s best traditions.— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) August 23, 2020
Drivers, start your engines! #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/jMuHFInswC
IU's 2021 QB commit produced this stat line versus the preseason ranked No. 4 team in Class 6A. Lawrence North came into the season at No. 12, but that ranking is sure to rise. #iufb https://t.co/xCO7DQSCNU— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 23, 2020
IU set to name UConn assistant to replace Bruiser Flint as new assistant basketball coach #iubb https://t.co/N1tvSAIRJG— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) August 23, 2020
Archie Miller has reportedly found an assistant coach to round out his #iubb staff:https://t.co/DvUYix47yB— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) August 23, 2020
The moment @TakumaSatoRacer became a 2-time #Indy500 Winner.#INDYCAR | @GainbridgeLife pic.twitter.com/aVQyvHkr2V— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 23, 2020
Headlines
RETURN TO NORMAL? HEALTH EXPERTS BELIEVE IT’S TOO SOON FOR FOOTBALL-- Hoosier Sports Report
REPORTS: UCONN ASSISTANT KENYA HUNTER HEADING TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report
Report: Kenya Hunter to join IU coaching staff-- Crimson Quarry
Bloomington deputy mayor responds to the Big Ten's cancellation of fall sports-- Indiana Daily Student
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.