TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 1st

The Hoosier Daily: August 1st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana announces resumption of voluntary football workouts
Andy Katz goes in-depth about expectations for Indiana basketball
Tweets of the Day
Join us in wishing @nolimittb31 of the @WashWizards a HAPPY 23rd BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY #RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/906mgvIoc2— NBA (@NBA) July 31, 2020
💪 @IndianaMBB is the only @bigten team with over 500 appearances in the AP Poll. pic.twitter.com/ytk8ymiV0y— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) July 31, 2020
Indiana announces that 480 COVID-19 tests have been conducted for student-athletes, coaches and staff since returning to campus on June 8. 33 positive and 447 negative tests reported. Also noted #iufb workouts will resume.#iubb started practice 11 days ago.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 31, 2020
Mask up + lock in. pic.twitter.com/pYZLM9ibUy— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 31, 2020
A lot of people with eyes on this one. #iufb https://t.co/6kTuweqUNq— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) July 31, 2020
Set your schedule for OT Joshua Sales at noon and then S/LB Maurice Freeman at 4 p.m. #iufb https://t.co/q9TeOdiXrt— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) July 31, 2020
Some Big Ten intel, via multiple sources: League has advised members it still might not play this fall. Decision on whether to start camp on time will be made in next five days, but with testing protocols in place that is the expectation. Schedule release is TBD, fluid situation.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) July 31, 2020
Headlines
----
