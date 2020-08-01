 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 1st
The Hoosier Daily: August 1st

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana announces resumption of voluntary football workouts

Andy Katz goes in-depth about expectations for Indiana basketball

Saturday Announcement Primer

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU PICKED TO FINISH FOURTH IN B1G EAST-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU RESTARTING FOOTBALL WORKOUTS, REPORTS 33 TOTAL POSITIVE CASES-- Hoosier Sports Report

Bloomington loves its Bell-- Crimson Quarry

Speaking Out – Indiana Receivers Poised to Step Up-- IU Athletics

Brooke Westbeld Named Scholar-Athlete of the Month-- IU Athletics

