TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 17th

{{ timeAgo('2020-08-17 03:00:00 -0500') }}

The Hoosier Daily: August 17th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff
@jimmy_sutton3

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

IMG standout Trevon Howard talks interest in Indiana

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

FOUR-STAR WR JAQUEZ SMITH COMMITS TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report

OPINION: Who killed the college football season?-- Indiana Daily Student

Ohio State’s Justin Fields creates petition to play Big Ten Football this fall-- Indiana Daily Student

Devonte Green Signs Professional Contract to Play in Greece-- IU Athletics

----

