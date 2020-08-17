TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 17th

The Hoosier Daily: August 17th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has started an online petition for the B1G to play football this Fall. #iufb https://t.co/QLNI2n397b— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) August 16, 2020
August 16, 2020
Central Indiana standout. Has offer from Indiana #iufb https://t.co/eLcMxvv18l— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) August 16, 2020
#NBA playoff bound Hoosiers— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) August 16, 2020
EAST
🏆 OG Anunoby #WeTheNorth- 2nd seed
🏀 Romeo Langford #Celtics- 3rd seed
🏀 Victor Oladipo #IndianaStyle- 4th seed
WEST
🏀 Noah Vonleh #MileHighBasketball- 3rd seed
🏀 Eric Gordon #OneMission- 4th seed
🏀 Juwan Morgan #TakeNote- 6th seed#iubb
ICYMI: Indiana is back in pursuit of 2021 four-star forward Bryce Hopkins. We break it all down here. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 16, 2020
The Fit: https://t.co/zGZDjtfwsp
In His Words: https://t.co/Lvsts7rz1S pic.twitter.com/1JKkhu9vn6
Headlines
FOUR-STAR WR JAQUEZ SMITH COMMITS TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report
OPINION: Who killed the college football season?-- Indiana Daily Student
Ohio State’s Justin Fields creates petition to play Big Ten Football this fall-- Indiana Daily Student
Devonte Green Signs Professional Contract to Play in Greece-- IU Athletics
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.