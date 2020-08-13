 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 13th
The Hoosier Daily: August 13th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

2023 Florida OL Payton Kirkland has good early impression of Hoosiers

In His Words: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren on decision

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Hoosiers win 1st national championship-- Crimson Quarry

Big Ten athletics canceled for the fall: What it means for Indiana and college athletics-- The Hoosier Network

DIPRIMIO: No Waiting – Khristian Lander Set To Make His Mark-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

NBA suspending Giannis Antetokounmpo for head-butting Moritz Wagner-- Yahoo Sports

Celtics sign Brad Stevens to contract extension-- Yahoo Sports

Why doesn't NFL commit to daily COVID-19 testing once the games begin?-- Yahoo Sports

Big 12 is pushing ahead to play football in the fall, will start conference season on Sept. 26-- Yahoo Sports

----

