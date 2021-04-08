The Hoosier Daily: April 8th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Video: Indiana transfer commit Xavier Johnson
Coaching staff pleased with progression of special teams unit
Indiana lands transfer guard Xavier Johnson
Hoosiers land in Florida LB Top 7
Jordan Geronimo's return addresses huge need on the wing for Indiana
Tweets of the Day
ROM3O pic.twitter.com/OhJn6CuXj6— Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 8, 2021
The show goes on... #committed pic.twitter.com/E64t6sfXm5— Xavier (@XavierJ0hnson) April 7, 2021
Congrats to @millerboy256 and @gavin_mccabe as Defensive Players of the day! One caused it and one scooped and scored it!! #TEAMWORK #LEO pic.twitter.com/bhCEP8wEro— Charlton Warren (@CoachCwarren) April 7, 2021
⚪️🔴 #ProIUhttps://t.co/ba7g03BhoW— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 7, 2021
Back at the Bart. #IUBase pic.twitter.com/t5od1qSUpG— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 8, 2021
Headlines
Another win for Woodson: Xavier Johnson chooses IU -- IndyStar
IU basketball fairy tale: Woodson succeeds, hands off to Fife -- IndyStar
COLUMN: Reminiscing on IU women’s basketball historic postseason run -- Indiana Daily Student
IU softball to take on Purdue this weekend looking to end 3-game losing streak -- Indiana Daily Student
Spring Practice Report 4/7/21 – Tom Allen -- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
