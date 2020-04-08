The Hoosier Daily: April 8
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana lands Rivals150 junior Logan Duncomb
What Indiana is getting in Logan Duncomb
Logan Duncomb discusses his commitment to Indiana
Four-star QB Brady Allen combats dead period, discusses interest in IU
2022 SF Alex Karaban discusses interest in Indiana
Pat Graham on his serious health scare, IUBB, the return of Knight & more..
Tweets of the Day
Blessed to announce that I have decided to commit to @IndianaMBB! Go Hoosiers!🔴⚪️ #IUBB pic.twitter.com/Nvdu6OFf7H— Logan Duncomb (@LoganDuncomb) April 7, 2020
Thank You Lord! Back to Business 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wlIKRn7RPZ— Jován L. Swann (@_jswann) April 7, 2020
With Logan Duncomb's commitment, Indiana now has the No. 3 2021 class in the country, according to Rivals.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 7, 2020
That obviously includes Khristian Lander as of now. #iubb https://t.co/VXR8OTaaoP
Elijah Dunham is ranked as the number 39 hitter in the country on this list #iubase https://t.co/ob4MsXpmMg— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) April 8, 2020
Headlines
Insider: Why Logan Duncomb picked IU and what it means for Hoosiers moving forward -- Indianapolis Star
DUNCOMB BRINGS NONSTOP MOTOR TO 2021 CLASS -- Hoosier Sports Report
Q & A: Logan Duncomb talks IU commitment, what Archie Miller likes about his game and more -- Inside The Hall
Here are the five finalists for 2020 IndyStar Mr. Basketball -- Indianapolis Star
Mom’s Home Cooking Keeping Michael Penix Ready for 2020 Season -- The Daily Hoosier
IU CB Mullen not satisfied -- The Herald Bulletin
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.