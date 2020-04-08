News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-08 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: April 8

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana lands Rivals150 junior Logan Duncomb

What Indiana is getting in Logan Duncomb

Logan Duncomb discusses his commitment to Indiana

Four-star QB Brady Allen combats dead period, discusses interest in IU

2022 SF Alex Karaban discusses interest in Indiana

Pat Graham on his serious health scare, IUBB, the return of Knight & more..

Headlines

Insider: Why Logan Duncomb picked IU and what it means for Hoosiers moving forward -- Indianapolis Star

DUNCOMB BRINGS NONSTOP MOTOR TO 2021 CLASS -- Hoosier Sports Report

Q & A: Logan Duncomb talks IU commitment, what Archie Miller likes about his game and more -- Inside The Hall

Here are the five finalists for 2020 IndyStar Mr. Basketball -- Indianapolis Star

Mom’s Home Cooking Keeping Michael Penix Ready for 2020 Season -- The Daily Hoosier

IU CB Mullen not satisfied -- The Herald Bulletin

{{ article.author_name }}