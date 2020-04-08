Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Blessed to announce that I have decided to commit to @IndianaMBB ! Go Hoosiers!🔴⚪️ #IUBB pic.twitter.com/Nvdu6OFf7H

Thank You Lord! Back to Business 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wlIKRn7RPZ

With Logan Duncomb's commitment, Indiana now has the No. 3 2021 class in the country, according to Rivals. That obviously includes Khristian Lander as of now. #iubb https://t.co/VXR8OTaaoP

Elijah Dunham is ranked as the number 39 hitter in the country on this list #iubase https://t.co/ob4MsXpmMg

Insider: Why Logan Duncomb picked IU and what it means for Hoosiers moving forward -- Indianapolis Star

DUNCOMB BRINGS NONSTOP MOTOR TO 2021 CLASS -- Hoosier Sports Report

Q & A: Logan Duncomb talks IU commitment, what Archie Miller likes about his game and more -- Inside The Hall

Here are the five finalists for 2020 IndyStar Mr. Basketball -- Indianapolis Star

Mom’s Home Cooking Keeping Michael Penix Ready for 2020 Season -- The Daily Hoosier

IU CB Mullen not satisfied -- The Herald Bulletin