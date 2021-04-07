 The Hoosier Daily: April 7th
The Hoosier Daily: April 7th

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Seen on TheHoosier

Tom Izzo 'thrilled' for Fife's return to Indiana

Teegardin growing accustomed to coaching Bull position

Hoosiers continue grinding during spring practice

Three-Point Stance: Transfers, quarterbacks, breakout players

McCullough says he is preparing entire room to be starting running back

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU's Caleb Jones wants 'to be the best me I can be next season' -- IndyStar

JONES IN BETTER SHAPE THIS SPRING, READY TO ATTACK 2021 -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU women’s golf finishes fifth at Indiana Spring Challenge -- Indiana Daily Student

IU baseball’s inconsistencies show in Ohio State’s weekend sweep -- Indiana Daily Student

IU football transfers step up in spring practice -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

----

