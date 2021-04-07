The Hoosier Daily: April 7th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tom Izzo 'thrilled' for Fife's return to Indiana
Teegardin growing accustomed to coaching Bull position
Hoosiers continue grinding during spring practice
Three-Point Stance: Transfers, quarterbacks, breakout players
McCullough says he is preparing entire room to be starting running back
Love Coaching this guy!! Works everyday to get better and loves his teammates - keep grinding!! RIPS & 💣💣 All Day!!!! #LEO pic.twitter.com/lSwye6VFMR— Nick Sheridan (@IUCoachSheridan) April 5, 2021
Back-to-back weeks in the top-5! #IUMS pic.twitter.com/jqawQZuHJD— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 6, 2021
The ONLY player in NCAA DI with multiple triple-doubles in the 2020-21 season.— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) April 6, 2021
And yes, we'll take fries with that. 🍔🍟 pic.twitter.com/XBRFSx2OUy
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) April 6, 2021
🏀 @OAnunoby (#WeTheNorth): 14 pts, 6 rebs, 2 asts
🏀 @JordanHulls1 (@MHP_RIESEN 🇩🇪): 8 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts
IU's Caleb Jones wants 'to be the best me I can be next season' -- IndyStar
JONES IN BETTER SHAPE THIS SPRING, READY TO ATTACK 2021 -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU women’s golf finishes fifth at Indiana Spring Challenge -- Indiana Daily Student
IU baseball’s inconsistencies show in Ohio State’s weekend sweep -- Indiana Daily Student
IU football transfers step up in spring practice -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
