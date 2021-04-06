The Hoosier Daily: April 6th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Dane Fife: 'I intend to help bring home number six'
Mike Woodson, former players comment on Dane Fife hiring
Jordan Geronimo staying at Indiana, withdraws name from transfer portal
Khristian Lander announces his return to Indiana
Dane Fife set to join Mike Woodson's staff at Indiana
Mike Woodson looks to restore past Indiana tradition
IU drops back in standings after getting swept by Ohio State in four games
Mike Woodson's ultimate vision for his roster remains in limbo
Tweets of the Day
Back home again in Indiana. pic.twitter.com/19wzWF2kzp— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 5, 2021
Let’s get to it! 🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/vOyNqDOiPh— Jordan Geronimo (@JordanGeronimo2) April 5, 2021
📍#pt2 pic.twitter.com/xqsvTOKMeW— Khristian Lander (@khristianlander) April 5, 2021
April 5, 2021
Great outing from @GabeBierman.— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 4, 2021
7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 K. pic.twitter.com/0wxFYOHw3K
Headlines
IU basketball hires Dane Fife as assistant to Mike Woodson -- IndyStar
Lander, Geronimo withdrawing from portal, returning to IU -- IndyStar
EVOLUTION OF IU’S ‘BULL’ POSITION CONTINUES THIS SPRING -- Hoosier Sports Report
Special Teams Loom Large -- IU Athletics
IU women’s golf finishes fifth at Indiana Spring Challenge -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.