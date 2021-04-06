 The Hoosier Daily: April 6th
The Hoosier Daily: April 6th

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@trevorgersh

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Scene on TheHoosier

Dane Fife: 'I intend to help bring home number six'

Mike Woodson, former players comment on Dane Fife hiring

Jordan Geronimo staying at Indiana, withdraws name from transfer portal

Khristian Lander announces his return to Indiana

Dane Fife set to join Mike Woodson's staff at Indiana

Mike Woodson looks to restore past Indiana tradition

IU drops back in standings after getting swept by Ohio State in four games

Mike Woodson's ultimate vision for his roster remains in limbo

Tuttle continues to progress during spring

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU basketball hires Dane Fife as assistant to Mike Woodson -- IndyStar

Lander, Geronimo withdrawing from portal, returning to IU -- IndyStar

EVOLUTION OF IU’S ‘BULL’ POSITION CONTINUES THIS SPRING -- Hoosier Sports Report

Special Teams Loom Large -- IU Athletics

IU women’s golf finishes fifth at Indiana Spring Challenge -- Indiana Daily Student


Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

{{ article.author_name }}