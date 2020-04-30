News More News
other sports

The Hoosier Daily: April 30

Taylor Lehman
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Justin Smith enters name in NBA Draft

NCAA to move forward with pursuit of NIL acclimation

Bossi's Best: Ten prospects that teams need to keep in-state

In-state 2022 OL Landen Livingston reacts to Indiana offer

Indiana DE Austin Booker hits 20 offers, looks to narrow list

Kirk Haston talks COVID-19, IU and Bob Knight

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Doyel: NCAA softens name, image and likeness stance, and chaos will follow -- Indianapolis Star

SMITH AMONG NBA EARLY ENTRANTS -- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana’s Justin Smith on NBA draft early entrant list -- Inside The Hall

Indiana to host Robert Morris, Nebraska Omaha as part of 2020-21 non-conference schedule -- Inside The Hall

IU track and field’s Megan Grabowski wins Anita Aldrich Leadership Award -- Indiana Daily Student

COVID-19 pandemic alters coaching, recruiting for IU track and field -- Indiana Daily Student

What if ... Larry Bird hadn’t transferred from IU? -- Crimson Quarry

----

{{ article.author_name }}