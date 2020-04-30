The Hoosier Daily: April 30
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Justin Smith enters name in NBA Draft
NCAA to move forward with pursuit of NIL acclimation
Bossi's Best: Ten prospects that teams need to keep in-state
In-state 2022 OL Landen Livingston reacts to Indiana offer
Indiana DE Austin Booker hits 20 offers, looks to narrow list
Tweets of the Day
Indiana’s Archie Miller just completed their virtual visit with five-star junior Aminu Mohammed, his guardian, Shawn Harmon told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 29, 2020
Hoosiers making the guard a priority for 2021.
Board of Governors moves toward allowing student-athlete compensation for endorsements and promotions: https://t.co/rzWzPt8KlI pic.twitter.com/bH9VoczjMr— NCAA (@NCAA) April 29, 2020
One year ago today, THE offer! I miss basketball. 🔴⚪️ #Hoosiers #IUBB pic.twitter.com/Sg2e11h7C7— btown@l3alfam (@btownl3alfam1) April 29, 2020
Leo 2022 OL Landen Livingston has received his Indiana offer. Make that Michigan State, Purdue and now Indiana in the last few days. #iufb https://t.co/FbGTWUIAar— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 29, 2020
Headlines
Doyel: NCAA softens name, image and likeness stance, and chaos will follow -- Indianapolis Star
SMITH AMONG NBA EARLY ENTRANTS -- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana’s Justin Smith on NBA draft early entrant list -- Inside The Hall
Indiana to host Robert Morris, Nebraska Omaha as part of 2020-21 non-conference schedule -- Inside The Hall
IU track and field’s Megan Grabowski wins Anita Aldrich Leadership Award -- Indiana Daily Student
COVID-19 pandemic alters coaching, recruiting for IU track and field -- Indiana Daily Student
What if ... Larry Bird hadn’t transferred from IU? -- Crimson Quarry
