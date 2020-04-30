Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Tweets of the Day

Indiana’s Archie Miller just completed their virtual visit with five-star junior Aminu Mohammed, his guardian, Shawn Harmon told @Stockrisers.



Hoosiers making the guard a priority for 2021. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 29, 2020

Board of Governors moves toward allowing student-athlete compensation for endorsements and promotions: https://t.co/rzWzPt8KlI pic.twitter.com/bH9VoczjMr — NCAA (@NCAA) April 29, 2020

Leo 2022 OL Landen Livingston has received his Indiana offer. Make that Michigan State, Purdue and now Indiana in the last few days. #iufb https://t.co/FbGTWUIAar — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 29, 2020

