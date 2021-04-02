The Hoosier Daily: April 2nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
McFadden, Penix earn MVP honors during Indiana football banquet
IU looks to conclude seven-game road trip by remaining atop Big Ten
IU women's basketball coach Teri Moren inks new deal thru 2027
Whop Philyor looks to take LEO mantra to NFL
Florida standout James Monds confirms official visit to Indiana
Headlines
IU women are building a following as well as a program-- IndyStar
HOOSIER PRO DAY PARTICIPANTS HOPE TO SHINE FOR NFL SCOUTS -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU HANDS TERI MOREN CONTRACT EXTENSION THROUGH 2027 -- IndyStar
Michigan, Michigan State up next for IU men’s tennis this weekend
NOTES: Indiana Baseball Heads to Ohio State-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
