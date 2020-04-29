The Hoosier Daily: April 29
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Simon Stepaniak talks about being drafted by the Packers
In-depth with Indiana Elite coach Mark Adams
Illinois OT Enrique Cruz shares mutual interest with Indiana
Tweets of the Day
Tennessee guard Skyy Clark reports an Indiana offer from Archie Miller and Tom Ostrom.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 28, 2020
Clark is the No. 17 national 2022 prospect and is classified as a point guard by Rivals. #iubb https://t.co/70Xolm6J7h
NCAA Board of Governors will conduct 9 a.m. ET Wednesday news conference w/NCAA President Mark Emmert regarding name, image & likeness for student-athletes— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 28, 2020
James Blackmon Jr. Has been putting in WORK during quarantine.— Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) April 28, 2020
28 three-pointers in a row.
I wish I could show more than 2:20.
He’s the best shooter I’ve ever seen! pic.twitter.com/brYqB6dw51
Indiana DE commit Rodney McGraw receives an offer from Illinois. #iufb https://t.co/IFyyWWCF5W— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 28, 2020
Headlines
Q & A: Nick Zeisloft on life in the Canary Islands, IU basketball and more -- Inside The Hall
Let’s Pretend – Developing Good Offensive Line Play Requires Creativity -- IU Athletics
Which Hoosiers could be drafted in 2021? -- Crimson Quarry
----
