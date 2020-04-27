The Hoosier Daily: April 27
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Trayce Jackson-Davis announces return for sophomore season
Center Grove 2022 QB Tayven Jackson reacts to Indiana offer
2021 four-star Jordan Longino discusses recent IU offer
Georgia safety Jordan Grier hopes to visit Indiana when the coast is clear
Tweets of the Day
Year 2 🤞🏽🔴⚪️ #UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/tLeBSWnlar— TJD (@TrayceJackson) April 26, 2020
Trayce Jackson-Davis' brother, Tayven, a 2022 QB out of Center Grove has received an Indiana offer. #iufb #iubb https://t.co/n6zEwRzorK— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 26, 2020
Jordan calling out Isiah Thomas' bullshit excuse "There's no way you can't convince me he wasn't an asshole" pic.twitter.com/T3TUUwVBZ1— gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 27, 2020
Headlines
JACKSON-DAVIS INDICATES HE’S NOT TESTING NBA DRAFT WATERS -- Hoosier Sports Report
PACKERS GIVE STEPANIAK CHANCE TO CHASE NFL DREAM -- Hoosier Sports Report
FOUGEROUSSE KEEPS SWINGING DESPITE SHORTENED PREP CAREER -- Hoosier Sports Report
Mohamed Samy was supposed to go to the Olympics. Now he’s training without water. -- Indiana Daily Student
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.