Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Congrats to Trey Kaufman on receiving an offer from the University of Virginia! #IEFamily pic.twitter.com/jhKZZIf80a

Five-star junior Trey Patterson has completed [zoom] calls with Florida, Indiana, Tennessee, UConn, Villanova, over the past few weeks, he told @Stockrisers . Will speak with Maryland’s staff this evening...

Brownsburg OT Josh Sales includes Indiana in his top-five. #iufb https://t.co/IePcz3TtoA

2021 four-star Jordan Longino ‘definitely’ wants to take an official visit to Indiana once things clear up, he tells me. #iubb

In-state 2021 OL Zen Michalski, who's seen his recruitment take off recently, will make a commitment tomorrow. #iufb https://t.co/W9EpHAIC0h

Ohio 2021 safety Rod Moore includes Indiana with some pretty good company in his top-10. #iufb https://t.co/ri8uNPtOsB

Former #iufb RB coach Deland McCullough welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs' first round pick into his position's room. https://t.co/RaxWu9lxqo

What if ... former IU football coach Clyde Smith hadn’t resigned after an ‘open and undercover campaign’ to oust him? -- Crimson Quarry

Looking back at Archie Miller’s 2018 recruiting class at Indiana -- Inside The Hall

ZOOMTALK: MR. BASKETBALL, ANTHONY LEAL -- Hoosier Sports Talk