News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-25 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: April 25

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Seen on TheHoosier

IU target Trey Kaufman discusses school, his game and recruitment

Westfield 2022 DE Popeye Williams feels comfortable with Kevin Peoples

Scouting Report: Jordan Longino

Hot Board: Class of 2021

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

What if ... former IU football coach Clyde Smith hadn’t resigned after an ‘open and undercover campaign’ to oust him? -- Crimson Quarry

Looking back at Archie Miller’s 2018 recruiting class at Indiana -- Inside The Hall

ZOOMTALK: MR. BASKETBALL, ANTHONY LEAL -- Hoosier Sports Talk

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}