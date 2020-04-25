The Hoosier Daily: April 25
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
IU target Trey Kaufman discusses school, his game and recruitment
Westfield 2022 DE Popeye Williams feels comfortable with Kevin Peoples
Scouting Report: Jordan Longino
Tweets of the Day
Congrats to Trey Kaufman on receiving an offer from the University of Virginia! #IEFamily pic.twitter.com/jhKZZIf80a— Indiana Elite (@IndianaElite) April 24, 2020
Five-star junior Trey Patterson has completed [zoom] calls with Florida, Indiana, Tennessee, UConn, Villanova, over the past few weeks, he told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 24, 2020
Will speak with Maryland’s staff this evening...
Brownsburg OT Josh Sales includes Indiana in his top-five. #iufb https://t.co/IePcz3TtoA— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 24, 2020
2021 four-star Jordan Longino ‘definitely’ wants to take an official visit to Indiana once things clear up, he tells me. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) April 24, 2020
In-state 2021 OL Zen Michalski, who's seen his recruitment take off recently, will make a commitment tomorrow. #iufb https://t.co/W9EpHAIC0h— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 24, 2020
Ohio 2021 safety Rod Moore includes Indiana with some pretty good company in his top-10. #iufb https://t.co/ri8uNPtOsB— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 24, 2020
Former #iufb RB coach Deland McCullough welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs' first round pick into his position's room. https://t.co/RaxWu9lxqo— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 24, 2020
Headlines
What if ... former IU football coach Clyde Smith hadn’t resigned after an ‘open and undercover campaign’ to oust him? -- Crimson Quarry
Looking back at Archie Miller’s 2018 recruiting class at Indiana -- Inside The Hall
ZOOMTALK: MR. BASKETBALL, ANTHONY LEAL -- Hoosier Sports Talk
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.