 The Hoosier Daily: April 24th
The Hoosier Daily: April 24th

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Hoosiers Wrap Up Day One Of Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays -- IU Athletics

Norton Blasts Two Home Runs, Hoosiers Split Doubleheader with Illinois -- IU Athletics

Indiana Sweeps Doubleheader with 7-1 Win over Minnesota -- IU Athletics

IMG Academy’s Tamar Bates To Join IU’s Men’s Basketball Program -- IU Athletics

No. 13 Indiana Faces No. 4 California in Final Weekend of Regular Season -- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

