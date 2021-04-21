The Hoosier Daily: April 21st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
Next chapter... Hoosier Nation what’s good!!! #committed pic.twitter.com/dOQM5XDTDJ— Miller Kopp (@Miller_Kopp) April 20, 2021
Keep doing you, G ❤️🤍💙 #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/AfOHD6SQAI— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) April 20, 2021
.@IndianaMSOC simply does not miss the @NCAASoccer postseason. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sK3jxeIi5k— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) April 20, 2021
April 20, 2021
#B1G Time ⚪️🔴— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) April 20, 2021
📃 https://t.co/HPENldegfE@GabbiJenkins23 | #IUSoftball pic.twitter.com/PyxEWXvmsV
Headlines
Gabbi Jenkins Named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week -- IU Athletics
IUFH Comes Up Short to Michigan State, 4-2 -- IU Athletics
IU-UConn Reschedule Game For 2026 -- IU Athletics
IU FRESHMAN DT DAMARJHE LEWIS ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL -- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
