The Hoosier Daily: April 20th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Northwestern transfer wing Miller Kopp breaks down top 3 programs
Video: Indiana commit Tamar Bates highlights
Rivals Camp Series: Top QB performers
2021 IndyStar Indiana Boys All-Stars named
Expert Opinion: What IU's getting in Tamar Bates
Indiana-Notre Dame agree to future series
being number 2 is just being the first to lose. This one for you Nana❤️Hoosier Nation let’s rock🎸 @Lmedits22 pic.twitter.com/J1i0hqfWkY— Tamar Bates (@tbates_11) April 19, 2021
That's how we do it! 👏 pic.twitter.com/NBnVYRNFYV— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) April 18, 2021
Mark your calendars. 🗓 pic.twitter.com/JsRZnN5Dph— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 19, 2021
Setting the standard. pic.twitter.com/FbMrXTI3gY— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 19, 2021
IU-Notre Dame Agree to Home-&-Home Series -- IU Athletics
Bezerra Named TDS Player of the Week -- IU Athletics
Indiana Men’s Soccer Earns No. 3 Seed in NCAA Tournament -- IU Athletics
Hoosiers Clash With Michigan State In Big Ten Tournament -- IU Athletics
IU lands 4-star 2021 shooting guard Tamar Bates -- IndyStar
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
