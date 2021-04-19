The Hoosier Daily: April 19th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
IU wins Northwestern series but remains stationary in standings
2022 wing Kaleb Banks talks Indiana offer
One position group excites Allen in 2021
Noah Clowney seeing stock rise during early part of travel season
IU men’s soccer takes third straight Big Ten Title
Tweets of the Day
Another series win for the Hoosiers. #IUBase pic.twitter.com/lBi56xKxqJ— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 18, 2021
A record-breaking performance from The Bazooka!@vbezerra7 | #IUMS pic.twitter.com/lpr6Ou4QK3— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 18, 2021
𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙢𝙨𝙤𝙣. pic.twitter.com/lUykLxCPwW— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) April 18, 2021
Play it back. 📽️ pic.twitter.com/41HqJJul8e— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) April 18, 2021
Have a day, @GabeBierman.— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 18, 2021
7.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 6 K. #IUBase pic.twitter.com/sj4iQcN11i
Headlines
Hoosiers Shutout Buckeyes in Series Finale -- IU Athletics
IU Saves the Best Round for Last as Play Wraps in the Indiana Invitational -- IU Athletics
Hoosiers Earn Series Win with 4-0 Victory at Northwestern on Sunday -- IU Athletics
No. 13 Hoosiers Edged on the Road at No. 16 San Jose State, 9-8 -- IU Athletics
Report: IU was set to offer Brad Stevens $70M -- IndyStar
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
