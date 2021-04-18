The Hoosier Daily: April 18th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Will Hoosiers turn to portal to shore up roster?
Tennessee OL Patrick Kutas talks about Indiana offer
Tweets of the Day
Headlines
🏆🏆 🏆🏆 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/0qrOTi8ZxB— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 17, 2021
Final from Evanston. #IUBase pic.twitter.com/nPnsLrDLTc— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 17, 2021
HOOSIERS WIN. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/1gN61EJ37r— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 17, 2021
Clocking in. 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/OkAhXwS12f— Yasir Rosemond (@Coach_Ya) April 17, 2021
Congratulations + welcome to incoming @IndianaUniv President Pamela Whitten. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/PKYBBfGdn1— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 17, 2021
IUTF Completes Husker B1G Invitational -- IU Athletics
Hoosiers Open Up Play in the Indiana Invitational at The Pfau Course -- IU Athletics
Indiana Wins Big Ten Tournament Title Over Penn State in PK’s -- IU Athletics
No. 13 Indiana Wins at No. 16 San Jose State, 12-8 -- IU Athletics
Hoosiers Split Doubleheader with Buckeyes -- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.