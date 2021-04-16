The Hoosier Daily: April 16th
As spring practice concludes, Allen likes where his team is at
IU aims to continue winning ways in upcoming series versus Northwestern
WATCH: Kenya Hunter discusses coaching transition, current roster
UP NEXT ➡️ #IUBase heads to Evanston for a three-game set with Northwestern.— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 15, 2021
#iubb last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) April 15, 2021
🏀 @OAnunoby (#WeTheNorth): 22 pts (7-14 FG, 4-7 3FG, 4-4 FT), 4 rebs, 3 asts, 2 stls
🏀 @CodyZeller (#AllFly): 10 pts (5-6 FG), 7 rebs, 2 asts
Hunter happy to return to IU under Woodson -- IndyStar
IUFH Gets 3-2 Victory In Overtime Thriller -- IU Athletics
Hoosiers Ready For Spilt Weekend -- IU Athletics
IUWBB - A SEASON IN PHOTOS -- IU Athletics
Kenya Hunter Media Availability -- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
