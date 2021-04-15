The Hoosier Daily: April 15th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana offers Texas pro-style quarterback Josh Hoover
Mike Woodson finalizes Indiana coaching staff
Yasir Rosemond set to join Indiana's coaching staff
2022 4-star WR Omar Cooper sets first three official visits
Dane Fife looks to rebuild, rejuvenate culture behind Indiana basketball
Shaw's Takeaways: On the Radar Sweet 16
Tweets of the Day
Business trip to Evanston. #IUBase pic.twitter.com/ZVwIv61M0m— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 14, 2021
Final | On to the finals. #IUMS pic.twitter.com/9UVl3PdHWi— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 15, 2021
📸📸📸 pic.twitter.com/cSPI2warZP— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 15, 2021
46' | Bazooka Bezerra.@vbezerra7 | #IUMS pic.twitter.com/iPj5i9msiI— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 15, 2021
Time to ball.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zCnC7cafLS— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 14, 2021
Headlines
Woodson completes IU basketball coaching staff -- IndyStar
Grad transfers up to task in IU spring ball -- IndyStar
ROSEMOND ADDED AS THIRD ASSISTANT, AND ROBERTS, MARSHALL ARE RETAINED -- IU Athletics
Indiana Takes Down Maryland 2-0 Behind Bezerra Brace -- IU Athletics
IAehling, Wos, Lockwood and Luker Earn Big Ten Postseason Honors -- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
