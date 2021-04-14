The Hoosier Daily: April 14th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
2023 DB Daeh McCullough commits to Indiana
IU's Braydon Tucker named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week
Dane Fife on Rob Phinisee: 'He’s the best defender in the Big Ten'
Three and Out: Three questions after spring practice concludes
WATCH: Dane Fife introductory press conference
Joey Brunk announces he will not return to Indiana next season
Three-Point Stance: Trevor Lawrence, transfer WRs, ACC breakouts
Tweets of the Day
Imma Hoosier. #LEO #CHASE 🔴⚪️ @Hayesfawcett3 @coachdmc @BShelbyIU @CoachJasonJones @CoachAllenIU pic.twitter.com/IAazkLKcCr— ⁷ (@daeh2023) April 13, 2021
RIP to the Terre Haute native & 1953 National Champion. pic.twitter.com/RJxhR7zsK4— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 13, 2021
Hitting the hardwood. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/PB9wXU8xhH— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 14, 2021
Half of the history-making duo earns #B1G honors!— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 13, 2021
📝 https://t.co/VxWLlV6AtO | #IUBase pic.twitter.com/1p7TXHlw5y
Stay in the loop with #iuwbb season tickets for next season!— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) April 13, 2021
🎟️: https://t.co/OpoGiMr8Ay pic.twitter.com/EZlzezfgla
👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/SILqzEOQRs— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 13, 2021
Headlines
Slick Leonard, Hoosiers and Pacers icon, dies at 88 -- IndyStar
New assistant Dane Fife passionately explains how he'll help rebuild IU basketball culture -- IndyStar
Indiana Basketball Icon Bobby “Slick” Leonard Passes Away at Age 88-- IU Athletics
No. 2 UCLA Edges No. 15 Indiana, 14-10 -- IU Athletics
IU men’s tennis match versus Purdue this weekend canceled -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
