The Hoosier Daily: April 12th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Allen says he notices a difference in his players this spring
Hot Board 2.0: Transfer Options
IU men's soccer moves on to Big Ten semis with 3-0 win over Northwestern
IU snaps five-game losing streak and wins both games against Illinois
Tweets of the Day
Full results from the Boilermaker Invitational, with @ClayMerchent and @MitchDavis54 finishing in the top-10.— Indiana Men's Golf (@IndianaMGolf) April 11, 2021
More: https://t.co/TmYBQFBrK4 pic.twitter.com/Ua0uujYCLc
There's no place better than our ballpark. pic.twitter.com/StX8scfTPE— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 12, 2021
Thrive and advance. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/C9BTiXfIzl— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 11, 2021
FINAL | 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙖, 𝙬𝙚'𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙮𝙤𝙪! ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/Bz3ktFL4s5— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) April 11, 2021
Headlines
IU's Matthews poised to take command from safety position -- IndyStar
Jasper native Lewis helps lift UCLA to Final Four -- IndyStar
Big Ten Semifinal Match Set for Wednesday Night -- IU Athletics
Merchent Ties for Fourth in Boilermaker Invitational while Ochsenreiter Earns Title in Boilermaker Individual -- IU Athletics
Hoosiers Rally for 7-5 Victory over Boilermakers to Wrap Series -- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
