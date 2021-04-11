The Hoosier Daily: April 11th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
McCade Brown, Braydon Tucker combine for no-hitter in 8-0 win over Illinois
Indiana has attention of Georgia sophomore recruit
Indiana's ceiling dependent upon jump shots of Thompson and Jackson-Davis
Success of Hoosiers translates into recruiting battles
With roster clarity, Mike Woodson to 'let the leashes off' of IU offense
Hoosier shutout. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/q5kL5q5FVz— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 11, 2021
The first #IUBase no-hitter since 1984. pic.twitter.com/MIjgLFa2FO— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 11, 2021
Final | A Hoosier victory. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/PqR3fUQiZK— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 11, 2021
FINAL | Defense came to play.....and so did offense. 😄 pic.twitter.com/n9Xl1tLF2U— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) April 10, 2021
Starting the weekend 💪 pic.twitter.com/y5UUKLrBbe— Indiana Men's Tennis (@IndianaMTennis) April 10, 2021
IU SOCCER DOMINATES ALL-BIG TEN AWARDS -- Hoosier Sports Report
IUWS Faces off Against No. 6 Penn State in Big Ten Regional Weekend Finals on Sunday -- IU Athletics
#IUMS Advances to Play Maryland in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals -- IU Athletics
Indiana in First Place After Day One of Boilermaker Invitational -- IU Athletics
Indiana Baseball No-Hits Illinois, 8-0 -- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
