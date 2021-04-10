The Hoosier Daily: April 10th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
IU's Collin Hopkins hits walk-off home run in 6-4 victory over Illinois
Campbell looks to repeat 2020 success this season
McDonald's Nuggets: Did UNC, Indiana make the right hires?
Allen remembers legacy of Chris Beaty
Tweets of the Day
Worth the wait. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/wLN7VcLhRw— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 10, 2021
🥶🥶🥶 @IndianaBase pic.twitter.com/S8vQGiD4wW— Collin Hopkins (@collin_hopkins7) April 10, 2021
Todd Yeagley— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 9, 2021
⚽️ Big Ten Coach of the Year pic.twitter.com/L4vzYsp1F9
FINAL | All gas, no brakes.💨 pic.twitter.com/9Sxma8ljJG— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) April 9, 2021
𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙌𝙪𝙚𝙚𝙣 👑— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) April 10, 2021
Gabbi Jenkins has broken the #IUSoftball record for career stolen bases. pic.twitter.com/loB0tG7Jxb
Headlines
Woodson says IU still active in transfer portal -- IndyStar
Where IU basketball stands under Mike Woodson -- IndyStar
Staff of new IU coach Mike Woodson getting raises -- IndyStar
Gabbi Jenkins Breaks Career Steals Record, Hoosiers Split with Purdue -- IU Athletics
Indiana Men’s Soccer Dominates B1G Postseason Awards -- IU Athletics
Hopkins' Walk-Off Home Run Gives Indiana a 6-4 Friday Night Victory -- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.