BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Xavier Johnson has been quite a polarizing player over the course of his Indiana tenure. It seems as though everyone has an opinion on the Hoosiers' sixth-year point guard, both positive and negative alike. While the majority are likely relieved that Johnson's collegiate career is coming to a close at the conclusion of the season, there is also a select group that understands the value that Johnson still brings to this Indiana team. Johnson still makes his fair share of head-scratching plays. The Woodbridge, Virginia native turns the ball over more than most guys with his level of experience, he's nearly played 150 career games. Additionally, Johnson has been tagged with a handful of technical and flagrant fouls this season. In fact, he was even ejected from a game against Rutgers earlier this season after he picked up a Flagrant 2 for hitting an opponent below the belt. Conversely, Johnson has played a key role in a handful of Indiana's wins this season. Indiana's record with and without Johnson speaks for itself. Throughout his three injury-riddled seasons with the Hoosiers, Indiana is 41-22 when Johnson plays and 21-17 when he doesn't. This season alone, the Hoosiers have won 12 of the 18 games he's played in. Indiana is below .500 at 6-7 this year with Johnson out. There are things that Johnson does well and things he does poorly. Take a look at the good and the bad that comes with Indiana's sixth-year point guard.

Advertisement

The good - Efficiency on both sides of the ball

Perhaps Johnson's biggest contribution to this Indiana team this year is on the defensive end of the floor. Even dating back to last season, small and quick guards have consistently dominated the Johnson-less Hoosiers. Johnson is incredibly important for what Indiana does defensively. Over-helping has long been an issue for Mike Woodson's Hoosier squads. One of the biggest causes for over-helping is getting beat at the point of attack. When healthy, Johnson gives Indiana one of the better point of attack guards in the conference. Johnson is quick and aggressive defensively. Rarely are opposing guards able to consistently beat him off the bounce. He's one of -- if not the best -- perimeter defender the Hoosiers have and the statistics back it up. In the 18 games that Johnson has played this season, Indiana's average adjusted defensive efficiency is 98.3. That mark would rank inside the top 30 most efficient defenses in the entire country. In the 13 games that Johnson has missed, the Hoosiers' average adjusted defensive efficiency is 103.4. That would rank right around 115th in the nation. In games that Johnson has played this season, Indiana's opponents are also shooting worse from the floor, a byproduct of Johnson being able to keep people in front of him. By stopping opponents from being able to penetrate the paint, Johnson keeps Indiana's defense from having to collapse and therefore keeps the Hoosiers from giving up high percentage looks. Indiana's opponents effective field goal percentage is 47.8 in games that Johnson plays, it's 51.4% in games that he doesn't. Opponents are shooting an average of 31.8% from 3-point range in the 18 games that Johnson has suited up for. In the 13 games he hasn't the Hoosiers' opponents are shooting a blistering 37.6% from behind the arc. There's a lot that goes into those figures and it's important to note that a handful of Johnson's 18 games played this season came in non-conference play against some lesser competition.

The point still stands however, Indiana's defense is much better with Johnson on the floor. Offensively, while it hasn't translated to an overall higher adjusted offensive efficiency, the Hoosiers have shot the ball better in games that Johnson has played this season. Indiana's effective field goal percentage is 55% in the games he's played compared to 51.6% in the games he hasn't. And while Indiana's 3-point rate is ever so slightly lower in the games Johnson has played in, the Hoosiers are also slightly more efficient from behind the arc when he plays. Despite his shortcomings, Indiana is statistically a more efficient team when Johnson suits up for the Hoosiers.

The bad - Turnovers, availability and leadership

Johnson is averaging career lows this season in points, assists, rebounds and steals this season. This is his sixth season of college basketball. Typically a player continues to grow and their stats improve as each season comes and goes, but that hasn't been the case for Johnson. Turnover troubles, an inability to stay healthy and an overall lack of on-court leadership have marred Johnson's time with the Hoosiers. Over the course of three seasons sporting the cream and crimson, Johnson has missed 38 games. Across the last two seasons combined, Johnson has missed 27 of a possible 66 games. He's missed nearly 42% of the Hoosiers' games over the last two years. It's cliche, but it's true. The best ability is availability and Johnson hasn't been available for Indiana throughout much of his Hoosier career. That's a large issue considering that during his Indiana tenure, the Hoosiers win 65% of the time when Johnson plays compared to winning just 55% of the time when he doesn't. Indiana is better with Johnson on the court, he just hasn't been on the court as much as the Hoosiers would have hoped over the last couple of seasons. Turnovers have been another big problem for Johnson. His current turnover rate of 24.3 is the worst mark of his entire six year career, he's got the second-worst turnover rate on the team this year. Because Johnson is turning the ball over on nearly a fourth of his possessions, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Indiana's turnover rate as a team is almost a full percentage point lower this season when Johnson doesn't play. Most of Johnson's turnovers come from trying to do too much. Johnson has a habit of trying to make passes that simply aren't there. He can also get moving a little bit too faster for his body to keep up with. Johnson's turnover issues also tie into his general lack of leadership on the court. As a sixth-year guard there is rarely ever an excuse for picking up a flagrant foul, let alone two of them in the same season. Johnson's been hit with two flagrant fouls this year on stupid and unnecessary plays. Plays that someone as experienced as him shouldn't be making. When you're one of two captains of a team, you have to lead by example. Getting ejected from a tight conference game on the road is now leading by example, it's not leading at all.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer