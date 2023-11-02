The General Finally Rests
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – During a winter afternoon in February of 2020, ESPN’s broadcast stayed live from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Chants of ‘Bobby! Bobby! Bobby!’ rang out as Bob Knight emerged from the tunnel. Knight, notorious for his stone-faced nature, became overwhelmed with emotion as he was engulfed in love from some 40-plus former players of his.
Knight was back in the building in which roamed the sidelines in checkered plaid and vibrant red sweaters – the same one he’d led the Hoosiers to 662 victories in – for the first time in 20 years.
That evening, with arms wrapped around him from those who cherished him most, Knight was paraded around the court with a raised fist to the sold-out crowd that hadn’t budged to see him in the flesh.
“It was one of the greatest and emotional things for me, personally–” Randy Wittman said before Mike Woodson could interject. They were two of the former players spanning the near three decades of his tutelage that had joined Knight for his return. “Me too,” Woodson said with a smile.
“I don’t know if we’ll see something like this again in college basketball,” Wittman continued.
For the players who were the cogs to Knight’s machine in Bloomington, the love they had – and continue – to share for their head coach is evident. Dick Vitale, who was on the call for that pivotal evening inside Assembly Hall, had Quinn Buckner tell him that the night’s theme was not about basketball – it was a family affair. Bob Wischusen said that Knight’s former players viewed him as an estranged father, hoping that he would come back and allow the family to wrap their arms around him. That evening, they finally got their chance. A yearning fanbase did, too.
In the years since, an outpouring of care has continued to flow toward Bloomington where Knight spent his final years.
Knight, who passed Wednesday at the age of 83 surrounded by family and friends, served as more than just a representation of Indiana basketball. For many, the General was the olive branch extended to the rest of the state as something to latch on to. The foundation of memories stretching for decades and across generations, Knight’s imposing figure was the most powerful in the Hoosier state at the peak of his triumphs.
Arriving in Bloomington in 1971, Knight’s Indiana teams operated his way. His militant background instilled in him a mindset of doing what he believed was right. The formula certainly had its flaws in outside aspects, but when considering purely basketball as he often did, there was none more perfect.
His accolade-filled resume is among the most decorated the sport has ever seen. The national and conference titles, awards and recognition his career sports needs no introduction. The 902 wins he totaled throughout his 42-year career with stops at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech were the most among any coach at the point of his retirement. Still, Knight’s testimony lives on through the words and philosophies of coaches who idolized and studied his game and his coaching styles, with many referring to him as one of the brightest basketball minds the college game has, or will, ever see.
His coaching tree includes his successor to his own NCAA wins record in Duke’s Mike Krzyewski and Woodson, who emphatically states on a consistent basis he wouldn’t be in the position he is now without Knight’s guidance. He’s an Olympic gold medal-winning coach, and while his teams only produced one NBA All-Star, he’s the head of many of Indiana’s most talented teams ever assembled – coaching 27 All-Americans and nine Big Ten MVPs.
“Bob Knight is Indiana basketball,” Woodson said during the annual Hoosier Hysteria event on October 20 this year.
The story of one of America’s most beloved programs can’t be told without him. But Knight’s story, in its own right, can’t be told without mention of the complexities that personified him – his larger-than-life stature couldn’t shadow his unapologetically brash persona.
Winning masked a lot for Knight. To some, it still does to this day. Yet for as successful as Knight was, he was equally controversial; for as heralded as he is by some, he’s disparaged by others. Perhaps his greatest strength was his ability to not care. In the same vein, it could be viewed as his biggest vulnerability. Knight’s questionable actions, of which there were many, brought about many critics. But he didn’t mind – he, in an unrelenting battle for control, was always his own biggest critic anyway. He never sought out anyone’s approval.
“Bobby Knight may be tremendously successful on the court,” Sports Illustrated’s Frank Deford wrote in his opening to his iconic 1981 profile, “The Rabbit Hunter,” of Knight. “...but off it, Indiana’s controversial basketball coach often stalks the insignificant.”
It ultimately played a factor in a messy divorce between him and the university, a separation that took two decades to repair despite the door hanging open. Public vows to never return to Indiana and an outward disdain for members of the administration kept him away, but he returned on his own terms. It’s the only way he ever conducted things.
In truth, the Hoosier head coach was one of one. He couldn’t be replicated – not in his successes, not in his transgressions, not in his patterns. He demanded discipline of his teams and the way they would operate, but carried himself in a fashion that couldn’t be tempered by any one set of rules or regulations.
He was an enigma – one that, due to his polarizing personality and above-all pedestal the heights of his teams afforded him, made him all that more desirable to understand. For all the attempts made to do so, no one ever truly succeeded to crack one of the sport’s most challenging codes.
Knight’s four-year anniversary of his long-awaited return to Assembly Hall comes this February. That momentous evening, he was no longer the strong-framed icon who brought about a lifestyle of winning to the program. Yet, he was also no longer the fire-breathing coach hellbent on keeping his past at arm’s reach. He was just Bobby, and Indiana loved Bobby.
“It’s something I’ll never forget," Wittman said. “I’ll go to my grave with this memory of today.”
Bobby had his pretty side and his not-so-pretty side. Each is well-documented, and will continue to be for time to come. But for what he was – whatever he was – Indiana was his place for it. He wasn’t a Hoosier by birth, but the Orrville, Ohio native became the one everyone synchronized their affinity to and tried to imitate. The most successful head of the most successful program in the state, his image will forever come with connotation and perception, his passing likely not changing the stance of those on either side in this situation.
But that’s not what his gravestone will say where the General – Indiana’s General – rests. Not according to Knight.
“I think it would simply say, ‘He was honest, he did what he thought was right, and he really didn’t kiss anybody’s ass,’” Knight said in an interview later in his life. “I’d be happy with that.
“And I might put just a little P.S. on that epitaph that would read like this: ‘Every once in a while, he did think he was wrong.’”
–––––
