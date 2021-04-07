Indiana basketball has its first new face in the era of Mike Woodson. Wednesday evening, Pittsburg transfer Xavier Johnson announced his commitment to Indiana over Houston, Baylor, and St. Josephs.

Johnson is a 6-foot-3 230-pound guard originally from Woodbridge, Virginia. He was first recruited by Kenya Hunter when Hunter was on staff at Nebraska. Johnson originally committed to Nebraska but decommitted when Hunter left to go to UConn. That relationship played a major role in this decision.

Trayce Jackson-Davis also played an instrumental role in Johnson coming to Bloomington. He admitted in a press conference one week ago that he was actively recruiting other players, and the former Pitt guard was the primary name he mentioned.

Here is what he'll bring to Indiana.