"So, hey, just stay ready. That's all I can tell our guys that are coming off the bench. Be ready to play."

"I've got faith and I believe in everybody that's wearing that uniform," Woodson said. "They just have got to stay ready. You know, I mean, I am still trying to figure out rotations and who can do what and what combinations work, and that can be an ongoing process, you know, as we navigate this season.

But, it also means when each player sees the floor, he has to bring something to the team or Woodson will go down the rotation to find someone else, a luxury he knows he has.

That was not the case entering this season. Depth at almost every position has given Mike Woodson numerous potential rotations and something he can now rely on.

Indiana's depth, and more importantly talented depth, has been a question mark for most of the last decade. Relying on the starting five to play major minutes was something this program had been doing for quite some time.

Indiana's bench has been the more impressive part of the roster this season, outscoring opposing benches 143-47 through four games. Indiana's bench outscored Miami's bench 34-15 in Sunday's 86-56 win.

That unit has been spearheaded by freshman Malik Reneau. He is averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in 17.5 minutes per game. Reneau has scored in double-figures in three of the four games this season.

Jordan Geronimo scored in double-figures in his first two games.

Tamar Bates is shooting 47.1 percent and has scored 7+ points in two games and played 20+ minutes in three games.

Trey Galloway, despite missing Sunday's win, has scored in double-figures in one of three games this season and was the team-leading in assists against Xavier.

Even CJ Gunn, another member of that freshman class, stepped up and provided a nice spark to a lethargic Indiana team in the first half on Sunday.

Everyone has stepped up in one way or another this year. But, just because you play well one night doesn't mean you'll get minutes to the same extent the next time out.

"I'm not going to sit here and play guys because you guys probably think that this guy should play. If he is called upon, hey, I expect him to come out and play and give us positive minutes," Woodson said. "We've got a lot of players on this team. I'm not sitting here playing favoritism to anyone. I'm trying to win basketball games, and I'm going to play the guys that I think I can win with... Again, our bench is just as important as the guys that start the game. I can't say that loud enough.

Every member of the bench is still inexperienced, however. Two members of the bench rotation are underclassmen. Geronimo has played limited minutes in his career but never been a major contributor. Galloway is the most experienced member of the bench but has also appeared in just 45 games.

The talent in the second unit and deep in the rotation is something Indiana hasn't had in a very long time. So albeit a very talented unit, there will surely be some ups and downs as the year goes on.

"It's one of those things where it may not -- we've all been through it as players, but, you know, you put the work in, and sometimes it doesn't show right when you want it to," Senior forward Miller Kopp said of the young players on the roster. "It's like marinating chicken. You know, you need to let it sit maybe six, eight hours in the fridge maybe and then put it on the grill. It tastes a lot better like that."