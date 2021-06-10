The Cassidy Awards: Pangos All-American Camp

LAS VEGAS -- The 2021 Pangos All-American Camp is in the books, and the elite prospects that participated gave onlookers plenty to discuss. Today, Rivals has look at some of the more memorable performances in the form of hypothetical awards doled out by our Rob Cassidy.

BEST OF THE BEST: Jalen Duren

What he did at Pangos: Duren wasn’t just our MVP. He took home the most outstanding player award issued by the camp itself. That one came with a trophy. This one comes with, well, nothing. Either way, the newly minted No. 1 prospect in the country blew away anyone that watched him play by routinely posting double-doubles against the top high school players in the country and using his NBA-ready body to be an absolute bully under the glass. Duren isn’t just all brawn, however, as he used the big stage to showcase his touch and jumper as well. Where he might land: The pro route seems like the most likely option for Duren, but Michigan and Kentucky are the most likely college options should he elect to go that route.

*****

WELL-ROUNDED: Gradey Dick

What he did at Pangos: The No. 37 prospect in the class of 2022, Dick has long held the reputation as a shooter. And while he showed off that stroke all week at Pangos, his defense and ability to play above the rim came through as well. Dick had one of the event’s most memorable dunks, a reverse jam in traffic and the flashed some toughness on the glass as well. Dick is in the right range from a rankings standpoint, but could probably stand to slide up a spot or thee come next update. Where he might land: Dick is committed to Kansas.

*****

BRIGHT FUTURE: Koa Peat

What he did at Pangos: The youngest player at the event, the class of 2025 Peat definitely didn’t look out of place matched up with more experienced elite prospects. The 14-year old wing managed to score in double figures in a pair of games and showed off a smooth 3-point stroke. What was most impressive, however, was his efficiency. The young prospect avoided taking bad shots and went 9 for 10 from the floor on his way to 20 points in one contest. Where he might land: Peat is 14-years-old so this is anyone's guess. It’s safe to say he’ll have plenty of options, though. Arizona, Texas, USC and Arizona State have offered

*****

CAPTAIN CLUTCH: JJ Taylor

What he did at Pangos: Taylor, who comes equipped with great length and a reliable jumper, showed flashes of greatest all week. He was at his best, however, when the lights were brightest. The Chicago-area wing earned co-MVP honors of the Cream of The Crop Game at the camp’s conclusion. He was as efficient as scorers come for most of the camp and certainly has the look of a top-10 prospect. Where he might land: Illinois and Texas have already offered Taylor, but it’s much too early to guess where he may land.

*****

FLASHES OF GREATNESS: Taylor Bol Bowen

What he did at Pangos: The incredibly bouncy Bowen is more than just highlight worthy dunks, though he has those in his repertoire. He was a perfect 8 for 8 in a 20-point performance on Monday and will only become a better rebounder as he adds muscle. The upside in Bowen is obvious and he seems well on his way to reaching his potential. He’ll see his name well inside the top-50 when the 2023 rankings refresh. Where he might land: Bowen is just now seeing his recruitment gain steam from an offers standpoint. Iowa, Syracuse, Oregon and LSU are all involved and UConn could be close to entering the mix as well.

*****

COLLEGES TAKE NOTE: KJ Lewis

What he did at Pangos: Lewis is currently unranked in the class of 2023, that will certainly change when we refresh the rankings this month. He’s as athletic as guards 2023 come and gets up and down the court with incredible pace. At Pangos, he showed that his jumper and defense are both improving, and the fact that he is hitting his stride as we approach the live period is a good thing for his stock. Lewis holds just a few high-major offers but that handful may turn into a slew come July. Where he might land: Kansas, Texas, Texas Tech and others have all offered Lewis, but his list should continue to grow next month.

*****

FANTASTIC FIRST IMPRESSION: Xavier Booker

What he did at Pangos: This was my first viewing of Booker, but our Jamie Shaw has long been high on the 2023 prospect. Now I see why. A long, left-handed slasher Booker got buckets in a number of ways this week and showed himself to be a solid rebounder. He’ll need to become a more consistent shooter, but his strength, quickness and ability to finish at the rack are undeniable. Where he might land: Booker holds offers from Kansas State, LSU, TCU and others. He’ll likely see his offer list grow significantly in the month ahead.

*****

MOST LIKELY TO ADD A FIFTH STAR: Kel'el Ware