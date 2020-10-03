TheHoosier - Texas WR hauls in offer from Indiana

"The thing that intrigues me about Indiana University is it is my first Big Ten offer," Kerr said. "They offered me for offense. I was kind of surprised with the call because the first I talked to them on the phone they called back 15 minutes and offered."

That is all it took for the Indiana football team to offer Texas three-star wide receiver Jarred Kerr . The Lexington High School (Tx) junior recently shared the story of his recruitment from the Hoosiers with TheHoosier.com.

And while the Hoosiers are recruiting Kerr as a wide receiver, he has shown he can play multiple spots on the field for Lexington. The two-sport athlete, who plays football and is involved in track and field, has lined up under center at quarterback, running back, receiver and defensive back this season.

And, he has put up some impressive stats in several games. There was his 231 yard, three touchdowns on the ground performance, where he also added 46 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and notched 17 tackles and an interception on defense. In another game, he rushed for over 200 yards and added four touchdowns.

In other words, he has picked up right where he left off a season ago, when he rushed for 1,375 yards and 19 touchdowns and added 55 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Furthermore, he was named the overall district MVP while only playing in seven games.

Despite all the success, Kerr said that there is plenty of room for growth and improvement.

"You can always improve footwork for coverage, so I would say driving my feet through the tackle," Kerr said of what he can improve on.