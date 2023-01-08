Indiana picked up another transfer with the commitment of Texas A&M defensive lineman Marcus Burris. Burris has three years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in eight games at Texas A&M and had one tackle. Burris is a former four-star recruit who was ranked No. 165 in the Rivals250 class of 2021. He was ranked the No. 23 player in Texas and the No. 14 defense tackle. He had offers from programs like Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Texas, Nebraska and others.

Texas A&M defensive lineman Marcus Burris commits to Indiana (Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)