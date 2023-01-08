Texas A&M defensive lineman Marcus Burris commits to Indiana
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana picked up another transfer with the commitment of Texas A&M defensive lineman Marcus Burris.
Burris has three years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in eight games at Texas A&M and had one tackle.
Burris is a former four-star recruit who was ranked No. 165 in the Rivals250 class of 2021. He was ranked the No. 23 player in Texas and the No. 14 defense tackle.
He had offers from programs like Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Texas, Nebraska and others.
The 6-foot-4 and 290-pound defensive lineman becomes the 10th player to transfer to Indiana for the 2023 class.
"His length is his advantage ... as is his innate athleticism. He's insanely disruptive and athletic enough to make plays in the flats and down the line of scrimmage," Rivals.com said when he committed to Texas A&M. "He's also privy to ripping the ball loose and forcing turnovers. Burris gets good arm extension and can make a play without finishing. He can set the edge in the running game and absorb blockers and beat them to get to the ball-carrier. He's a nature bull-rusher that'll benefit from adding even more technique to his pass-rush arsenal at the next level and be an absolute force in the trenches as he continues to pack on weight as he tacks more muscle to his already wide frame and inch closer to the 280-pound range.
"Burris brings impressive short-area quickness to the defensive end position and can break down and make stops in the backfield. He’ll need to continue to improve in 1-on-1 situations and against double-teams and will have to add more strength and learn to play a bit lower in the trenches. He can affect a play even when he doesn’t finish, which speaks volumes about his athleticism and pursuit."
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.