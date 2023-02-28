Teri Moren Named Big Ten Coach of the Year, Holmes Notches Big Ten DPOY
The Indiana women's basketball program takes home multiple awards following the end of the regular season.
Announced on Tuesday morning, head coach Teri Moren was named Big Ten Coach of the Year while forward Mackenzie Holmes won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award.
Indiana finished the regular season at 26-2 overall and 15-2 in Big Ten play. Its 26 wins are a program-record for a single-season win total. The Hoosiers also reached the No. 2 overall ranking in the country, the highest in program ranking.
Indiana also won its first-ever outright Big Ten regular season title.
"They set out to do this, I'm not surprised by it," head coach Teri Moren said Sunday. "This was one of their goals, they have other goals as well, but this is sort of what their expectations were.
"The work that it takes to accomplish something like this, it's not easy. I think this group has a belief, too, that I really appreciate. I think one of the greatest gifts you can give someone is belief."
For Mackenzie Holmes, her performance all season was terrific -- and someone who was strongly considered for Big Ten Player of the Year as well (won by Iowa's Caitlin Clark).
Holmes averaged 22.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. She was also named First-Team All-Big Ten.
“You can look at the stats,” Moren said of Holmes earlier this year. “But all you got to do is watch her. She’s pretty phenomenal.
“She’s very confident... She’s confident in herself. She’s confident in her teammates. She works at her game every day before practice. She’s healthy. She’s a year smarter than she was a year ago in terms of the game and managing her game."
Indiana heads into the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and will play at 12:30 pm ET on Friday.
