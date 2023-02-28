The Indiana women's basketball program takes home multiple awards following the end of the regular season.

Announced on Tuesday morning, head coach Teri Moren was named Big Ten Coach of the Year while forward Mackenzie Holmes won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award.

Indiana finished the regular season at 26-2 overall and 15-2 in Big Ten play. Its 26 wins are a program-record for a single-season win total. The Hoosiers also reached the No. 2 overall ranking in the country, the highest in program ranking.

Indiana also won its first-ever outright Big Ten regular season title.

"They set out to do this, I'm not surprised by it," head coach Teri Moren said Sunday. "This was one of their goals, they have other goals as well, but this is sort of what their expectations were.

"The work that it takes to accomplish something like this, it's not easy. I think this group has a belief, too, that I really appreciate. I think one of the greatest gifts you can give someone is belief."