Tennessee transfer quarterback Tayven Jackson commits to Indiana
Tom Allen's Indiana football program's offseason only continues to get better.
Former Tennessee Volunteer quarterback Tayven Jackson announced his commitment to Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The commitment comes shortly after Jackson visited Bloomington over the weekend.
Standing 6'3" and 205 pounds, Jackson is a former four-star pro style QB out of Center Grove (Ind.) High School, checking in as Rivals' No. 100 overall prospect in the class of 2022 and the seventh-best quarterback in the nation. Last season in Knoxville, Jackson appeared in just three games and preserved his redshirt status. He arrives in Bloomington with four years of eligibility remaining.
In those three games of limited action, Jackson completed 3-of-4 passes for 37 yards and rushed four times for 10 yards and a touchdown.
"Jackson is a very talented dual-threat quarterback – there's no question about it," Tyler Mansfield of VolReport.com told TheHoosier.com. "Although he didn't see much playing time in 2022, Josh Heupel, the coaching staff and Vols players all praised Jackson throughout the season. He has a strong arm and is very versatile when it comes to running with the ball, and he was able to showcase that a few times while with Tennessee.
"It's not a surprise that Jackson decided to enter the transfer portal," Mansfield continued, "and I feel that he'll be able to play at a high level wherever he ends up."
At first glance, Jackson's commitment to Indiana can be partly attributed to his relationship with his brother Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Hoosiers' All-American forward on the basketball team. But for Jackson, the connection is deeper than just in the family.
Indiana originally tried to draw him to Bloomington out of high school, as did 30+ other programs, but was unsuccessful the first time around. Yet, that didn't burn the bridge for Jackson.
"I love Coach Allen," Jackson told TheHoosier. "I love his energy and his enthusiasm. He coaches with a chip on his shoulder and I play with a chip on my shoulder. We have a great relationship, and hopefully can grow on that."
Even with a successful National Signing Day that saw Indiana add 16 prospects and transfers and the steady stream of additions that have come in since then, Allen was clear that his work was not done. Not long after the season, Indiana's quarterback room looked depleted following the departures of Jack Tuttle and Connor Bazelak and the uncertainty surrounding Dexter Williams II's injury situation.
"That's the plan in terms of being able to have number four guys on scholarship in that room and especially with Dexter's status," Allen told the media back on NSD. "We're just working through that process every single day. It's neverending. It will continue these next several weeks, and the goal is to have the guy in place here for second semester."
Indiana brought three-star quarterback Broc Lowry into the mix on NSD, but even with Lowry, Indiana had just three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for 2023: Lowry, Williams II, and Brendan Sorsby.
With Jackson now in the fray, Allen accomplishes another one of the goals he set out for himself and his program this offseason.
"Jackson is a very talented quarterback who just got caught up in a quarterback logjam at Tennessee," Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney told TheHoosier. Gorney would continue to mention that Jackson is far too talented to stay on the sidelines, making the fit with Indiana a sensible one.
"He would be a tremendous boost for the Hoosiers' offense because the ball pops off his hand, he can throw on the run and he's a tremendous playmaker who just got stuck between two elite QBs at Tennessee."
Jackson is a proven winner, doing so everywhere he's been. At Center Grove, Jackson's sophomore, junior, and senior seasons ended in IHSAA Class 6A State Championship appearances. In both his junior and senior seasons, Jackson and the Trojans walked away as the best team in the state.
That didn't stop this past season, either. Jackson was apart of the Volunteers' Orange Bowl winning squad. Although he wasn't active for the game, he's witnessed and experienced first-hand what it takes to win and compete at the highest level. Experience and pedigree in those situations is something you can't coach or teach, and it's now something Jackson brings to a young, otherwise somewhat inexperienced collection of signal callers.
Jackson will likely be thrust directly into competition for the starting spot in spring and fall camp, meaning he'll get his shot to make immediate impact.
Things are shaping up to be interesting once again in Memorial Stadium this upcoming fall.
----
