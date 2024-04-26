Tennessee transfer forward Karoline Striplin commits to Indiana
Thursday was a busy day for Teri Moren and Indiana women's basketball, as the Hoosiers landed a pair of commitments.
The first of two commitments via the transfer portal on Thursday was Tennessee transfer forward Karoline Striplin.
She announced her commitment to the Hoosiers via social media.
Striplin has one year of eligibility remaining.
Striplin spent the first three seasons of her collegiate career at Tennessee with the Lady Vols. Appearing in 91 career games, Striplin started 39 game throughout her Tennessee career.
The 6-foot-3 forward is fresh off her junior season that saw her average 7.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14.4 minutes a game.
Striplin converted on 49.1% of her field goal attempts a season ago and shot 31.0% from 3-point range on a career-high 1.8 attempts a contest.
She also shot 76.2% from the free throw line this past season.
A native of Hartford, Alabama, Striplin was Miss Basketball in the state of Alabama in 2021.
She was a top-50 prospect coming out of high school in the 2021 recruiting class, originally choosing Tennessee over the likes of NC State, UCLA and Oregon.
Losing Mackenzie Holmes to the WNBA this offseason, Indiana hopes Striplin can pick up some of the production lost by losing the Hoosiers' all-time leading scorer in Holmes.
