Thursday was a busy day for Teri Moren and Indiana women's basketball, as the Hoosiers landed a pair of commitments. The first of two commitments via the transfer portal on Thursday was Tennessee transfer forward Karoline Striplin. She announced her commitment to the Hoosiers via social media. Striplin has one year of eligibility remaining.

