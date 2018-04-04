In his four years at Indiana, Tegray Scales was on the roster for 50 games. He played in 48 of them.

In those 50 games, the Hoosiers went from a 1-7 conference season in 2014 to two Bowl Game appearances in 2015 and 2016 to ushering in a new head coach’s system in 2017, and in that time, drastically developed the IU defense into one of the best in the Big Ten.

Now, the career that set the baseline for the upward trend in the program is coming to a close, but the linebacker that made the career what it was is still looking ahead, and that continues after clearing his latest spring hurdle — IU’s Pro Day.

“I only did the vert and the position drills today,” Scales said Tuesday at the Pro Day. “I really didn’t do a lot at the (NFL Combine). I had a small injury. But overall, I’m just trying to be the best I can be. Try to show some of my smoothness on some drills. My goal was not to drop any balls or anything like that. Just small things like that.”

At the Combine in late-February, Scales participated in just the 40-yard dash and the bench press, running a 4.77 official 40-yard dash time and 27 reps in the bench press. His 40 time was good for 22nd among participating linebackers, and his lift was tied with Texas’ Malik Jefferson for second.

At IU's Pro Day on Tuesday, Scales jumped 35 inches in the vertical jump, which would have tied for 12th in the NFL Combine.

Scales said he had been preparing for the Pro Day as if it were a game, with the mentality of being the best he could be by taking care of himself. He also said that he has not been looking at draft projections, but NFL.com predicts him going in the fourth or fifth rounds, while Draft Wire also predicts that he will be drafted on Day 2.

He worked out Wednesday with the New England Patriots, and he has workouts soon with the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals — the professional team in his hometown.

“It’s been fun just doing what you like to do,” Scales said. “I’ve always been a workout person, just working out, getting ready for the Combine and the Pro Day, just being around the guys. You don’t get this opportunity a lot, so we’re definitely making the best of it.”

Scales said he and his teammates performing for a chance to get into the NFL was “crazy” in retrospect because of the 10 other Hoosiers at Pro Day, five were a part of Scales’ Class of 2014 — Simmie Cobbs, Robert McCray, Greg Gooch, Tony Fields and Chris Covington.

“We came in all together and all had the same mindset and just to see where we came to today, it’s crazy,” Scales said. “It just also shows where this program is going. We wanted to come in and change the program.”

Following the 2016 season, Scales entered the offseason as a potential NFL Draft pick after leading the Big Ten with 126 tackles and leading the nation with 23.5 tackles for loss. He would have had to leave early though, since he did not redshirt and played his true freshman season.

His teammate, Marcus Oliver decided to enter the NFL Draft though, and Scales stayed for another year to not only welcome in and establish new head coach Tom Allen’s culture at IU but to also earn his degree.

“I’m about to graduate in less than a month, and I think that’s the biggest accomplishment I’m heading towards, just for my family and everybody. That’s something nobody can take away from me. I think I made the right decision.”