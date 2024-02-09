Earlier this season, Taylor was unanimously picked as the Big Ten's Preseason Player of the Year by major outlets.

Taylor is one of 55 players named to the Golden Spikes Preseason Watch List for the award.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Friday afternoon, Devin Taylor was selected to the Golden Spikes Preseason Watch List, as announced by USA Baseball. The award is annually awarded to the best player in college baseball.

The Cincinnati, Ohio product hit .315 to go along with 16 home runs and 59 RBI's during his freshman campaign with the Hoosiers. Taylor became the third Hoosier in program history to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season after setting the freshman RBI record at Indiana. Taylor also finished the season second on Indiana's all-time freshman home run leaderboard behind his teammate and fellow outfielder Carter Mathison.

Taylor is primed to start in one of the most talented outfields in the Big Ten conference this season alongside the likes of Carter Mathison, Nick Mitchell, Morgan Colopy and Andrew Wiggins.

Taylor is now the sixth player in program history to be named to the Golden Spikes Preseason Watch List and is the first since Kyle Schwarber and Sam Travis were both selected in 2014.

A Golden Spikes Midseason Watch List will be released in April prior to the semifinalists being announced in May and then the finalists in June.