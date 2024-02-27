Taylor named Big Ten Player of the Week after big weekend in Waco
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana outfielder Devin Taylor earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors as was announced by the conference on Monday.
This is the second Big Ten weekly award a Hoosier has taken home this year, after RHP Connor Foley was named the Big Ten's Pitcher of the Week following the first week of the season.
Taylor, a sophomore, has started out the 2024 season right where he left off from his Big Ten Freshman of the Year campaign last season. In a 4-0 week that featured a mid-week matchup against Miami (OH) and a weekend trip to Baylor, Taylor hit .667 (10-15) at the plate.
The Cincinnati, Ohio native doubled once, walked six times and hit his first three home runs of the season over the past week. Over the weekend against Baylor, Taylor recorded three-hit games in each of the three games of the weekend set. Taylor plated six teammates against Miami and Baylor last week.
After the first seven games of the season, Taylor's batting average rests at .552 with an on-base percentage of .629. The sophomore is slugging .987. The 15 hits that Taylor has collected so far this season ranks fifth in the country,
Taylor currently leads the Big Ten in batting average and is one of eight Big Ten players with three or more homers on the young season.
Indiana is set to host Purdue Fort Wayne in Bloomington on Tuesday at 4 p.m. before heading back to Texas to participate in the Frisco Classic over the weekend.
–––––
