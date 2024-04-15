“Seeing the new staff adapt very well to a new environment was also very cool to see and the practice looked very smooth for a team with a lot of new coaches,” he added. “All the coaches have excellent game knowledge which they use to project onto their players as well. You can tell by the elite level the players play at that they are being coached very well.”

“I loved the physicality at practice, guys will get knocked down by other guys and pop right back up,” Miller said. “Players never complained and competition was a huge emphasis which I thought was great. The physical aspect of the team would definitely be something I could fit myself into in the future.”

Like many Division I teams, the Hoosiers are locking in verbal commitments and getting a head start on the Class of 2026. One of the prospects recently offered was Storm Miller out of Strongsville High School in Ohio who has been in Bloomington.

Miller is a talented outside linebacker - one of several top prospects in a very strong 2026 class in the Buckeye State - who could help the Hoosiers tremendously on defense. He finished last season with 81 tackles, 10 sacks, three interceptions and seven tackles-for-loss along with his duties as a tight end.

Miller has strong pass rush skills with explosive edge speed and has a knack for taking good angles to the quarterback. He is also a stout run defender who can shed, disengage blocks and chase down ballcarriers with good pursuit agility. The 6-3, 215-pound linebacker looks the part, too, with a muscular frame the Hoosiers can add bulk to in their strength program.

Miller was informed of the offer after speaking with offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan during a tour of the facilities.

“Getting the offer was awesome,” Miller said. “It is great to get an offer from a school that is climbing in the right direction and has elite level coaching.”

Miller, a four star prospect, is still just a sophomore, so he still has two more years of high school football to finish at Strongsville High School, which is a southwestern suburb of Cleveland. The Mustangs finished 3-8 last season and are looking to turn things around under new coach Jason Trusnik. Miller will learn a lot from his new coach, who played linebacker in the NFL for nine seasons.

“I am constantly working on getting faster and working on my explosiveness which will help me make plays at an even higher level than I was making last year,” Miller said.